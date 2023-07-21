Missing Northern Cape cop found dead in North West

Warrant Officer Gaonathebe Diphephenyane, who went missing on Monday, has been found dead.

Diphephenyane had 14 years of service.

The last location of the state vehicle he was travelling in was picked up near Katlehong.

A 35-year-old police officer from the Northern Cape who went missing earlier this week has been found dead near Ventersdorp in the North West, SAPS says.



While details are still sketchy, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Warrrant Officer Gaonathebe Diphephenyane had travelled to Rustenburg on Monday 17 July to testify in a case, but never arrived.

The last location of the state vehicle he was travelling in was near Katlehong, south-east of Johannesburg.

Mathe said Diphephenyane had been a SAPS member for 14 years and was responsible for crime scene management.

"The Natcom has sent condolences to the member’s family, friends and colleagues and called for the speedy arrest of those behind the killing of an on-duty member."

According to Mathe, 92 police officers have been killed in the past financial year - 27 were on duty and 65 were off duty.

READ | It should be treason, says union as 6 cops are shot in separate Cape Town incidents within 48 hours

"The killing of SAPS members remains a grave concern for the management of the SAPS. R25 million has been set aside to ensure the safety and security of members on and off duty," he said.

"We are calling for communities to work closely with the police and share information on wanted suspects, and stop the killing of police officers.

"Report illegal firearms and suspicious activities so we can put an end to these police killings. Police officers are mothers and fathers, and their deaths often leave families suffering as they are breadwinners."

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola ordered the mobilisation of all resources and key units to trace the killers.



