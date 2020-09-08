46m ago

add bookmark

Missing student, whose boyfriend allegedly killed himself, found dead - report

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Kgaogelo Shai's body was reportedly found in a stream.
  • She was allegedly last seen with her boyfriend on 29 August. 
  • According to the SABC, her boyfriend was out on parole after serving 10 years for murdering his previous girlfriend.

A 20-year-old Limpopo student who went missing, and whose boyfriend allegedly killed himself, has reportedly been found dead. 

News24 previously reported Kgaogelo Shai from Mulalani village in Sekororo was reported missing on 29 August in Mokgoloboto village, according to the police.

SABC News reported on Tuesday that Shai's partially decomposed body was found on Monday in a dry stream in Mulalani village.

Shai was a student at Letaba TVET college in Tzaneen and rented a place in Mokgoloboto.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe previously said in a statement she was last seen with her "new boyfriend" Ronny Kgatla who died on 31 August.

READ | 14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl found raped and murdered after failing to return from shop

According to the SABC, Kgatla was out on parole after serving 10 years for murdering his previous girlfriend. 

In an interview with the broadcaster, Shai's sister, Pelma, said: "She is a good child, who is very talkative and always smiling. She has never held grudges against anyone or gets angry easily."

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Related Links
Murdered UCT student Uyinene's family suing SA Post Office
Another TVET college student found murdered in Limpopo
OPINION: Being a student in SA means fighting the State, trying not to get murdered
Read more on:
polokwanemissing persons
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1697 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 379 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4448 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-1.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.98)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1930.52
(+0.02)
Silver
26.63
(-0.77)
Platinum
902.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2274.61
(-0.27)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo