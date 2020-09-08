Missing student, whose boyfriend allegedly killed himself, found dead - report

Kgaogelo Shai's body was reportedly found in a stream.

She was allegedly last seen with her boyfriend on 29 August.

According to the SABC, her boyfriend was out on parole after serving 10 years for murdering his previous girlfriend.

A 20-year-old Limpopo student who went missing, and whose boyfriend allegedly killed himself, has reportedly been found dead.



News24 previously reported Kgaogelo Shai from Mulalani village in Sekororo was reported missing on 29 August in Mokgoloboto village, according to the police.

SABC News reported on Tuesday that Shai's partially decomposed body was found on Monday in a dry stream in Mulalani village.

Shai was a student at Letaba TVET college in Tzaneen and rented a place in Mokgoloboto.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe previously said in a statement she was last seen with her "new boyfriend" Ronny Kgatla who died on 31 August.

According to the SABC, Kgatla was out on parole after serving 10 years for murdering his previous girlfriend.

In an interview with the broadcaster, Shai's sister, Pelma, said: "She is a good child, who is very talkative and always smiling. She has never held grudges against anyone or gets angry easily."

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba