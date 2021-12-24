Mitchells Plain cadet aiming for the sky as she sets her sights on changing Cape Flats narrative

Kendra Barros is one of the youngest cadets in Mitchells Plain to rank as a Lance Corporal.

The youngster has plans to venture into the military as she wishes to serve her country.

General Randall Petersen said cadets were put through semi-military style training before graduating to different ranks.

She may only be 11-years old, but Kendra Barros is already making a name for herself on the Cape Flats.

With just five months of service, Kendra has made history as she became one of the youngest cadets to reach the rank of Lance Corporal.

Speaking to News24, the bubbly cadet and her mom Nicole Barros, said they were living proof that once you set your sights on your future, there's no stopping you.

Kendra's journey started earlier this year when the South African junior cadets visited West End Primary school on a recruitment drive.

"I was so fascinated with their uniforms and how they conducted themselves. I was given a letter to give to my mom if I wanted to join. I couldn't wait to get home to tell my mom about what I saw at school," said Kendra.

According to the youngster, she started at cadet school in August and hasn't looked back, despite the "hectic" drills she's been put through.

She said:

I wanted to join the cadets because I got sad seeing young kids my age and younger, doing wrong things in the area. Some of them sit on the corners and smoke their cigarettes in front of grown-ups. Young girls are seen walking around with the wrong crowd, and I just didn't want that for myself.

She added that she wanted to show people in her community that just because "you live in Mitchells Plain does not mean you must become Mitchells Plain".

"Some of my friends have also joined the cadets and that makes me happy. If I can be an inspiration to other youngsters, then I'm happy," she said.

Kendra added that when not busy with schoolwork, she practiced her drills outside in the road, despite the stares of onlookers.

"A lot of work goes into cadetting. We must be physically strong and carry out the brand. Respect goes a long way, and we are constantly taught this, wearing the cool uniform is a bonus for me," said Kendra with a giggle.

She practiced on the school playground every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with the rest of the cadets.

Kendra added that once she had completed her schooling, she planned to venture into either the military, the SA Navy or the army.

Kendra said:

I’d like to serve my country one day and put South Africa on the map. If I can be a part of the fight for justice and defend my country in any means possible, then I'd be forever grateful.

She also added that when she was not in uniform and practising the drills, she's just a regular kid who enjoys pizza and fizzy drinks.

Barros said she was "super proud" of her daughter.

"She's definitely not one for being influenced. At a young age, she was talking about scientific things and watching sciences on TV, while other kids would watch Disney movies. At one stage, she had told me she wanted to be a scientist, but then cadets happened," Barros said.

Barros said when Kendra came home with the letter to be a part of the cadets, she had no problem agreeing to her signing up.

"I believe kids must be shown a sense of discipline at a young age. Cadets are very big on respect and honouring those around you," she said.

Barros said when Kendra joined the team there were 240 cadet members, now there were only 30 left.

"The cadets are really not for everyone I suppose. You must be strong-willed, follow instructions and dedicate your time and energy to the team," said Barros.

Randall Petersen, founder of the South African Youth Cadets Academy Group and commissioned general, said cadets were not just about marching drills and competitions - there was much more that goes into it.

"The cadets train youngsters to be part of the military. Participants are trained in a semi-military style where they get to learn to respect the [South African] flag, learn about the national symbols, conflict management, and life skills such as discipline, respect, leadership, confidence, and trained under the different components of physical, endurance and wellness," he said.

Petersen said Kendra was ranked Lance Corporal because she had passed all her modules.

"Not everyone is able to progress from cadet to Lance Corporal; you must earn the position by managing your time management, attendance, dress code, hairstyles, attitude, neatness, learning the commands, and saluting. Kendra has managed to do just that," said Petersen.

He added that it had been a pleasure watching Kendra evolve from a very nervous and shy young cadet to a very confident, motivated Lance Corporal.

"She's done the hard work, graduated from the programme; shows that she is capable of leading a team. Kendra now leads a team of five cadets where she now teachers them what she has learnt in order for those young cadets to reach different ranks. We are very proud of the youngsters," Petersen said.

