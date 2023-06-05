Mitchells Plain deadly bakkie crash: Accused appoints lawyer

Five counts of culpable homicide were levelled at scholar transport driver Mninikhaya Mvuli on Monday for the deadly Mitchells Plain bakkie crash, which left five children dead.

Mvuli made a brief second appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday for his lawyer to go on record.

He was arrested after five children he was taking to school on 30 May were flung off the back of the bakkie and died in a crash on AZ Berman Drive.

His white Toyota Hilux hit a curb at the traffic island and smashed into a traffic light.

READ | 5 pupils killed in horror Cape Town crash: 'The worst news any parent can receive'

The pupils were from Ridgeville Primary, Harvester Primary, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary, and Westport Primary.

According to the Western Cape health department, the youngest victim was 5 years old.

Mvuli returns to the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on 15 June and might apply for bail.



