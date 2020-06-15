51m ago

Mix-up sees former JMPD officer convicted of killing her son appear in wrong courtroom

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg
Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg
FILE: Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • A mother convicted of killing her son and attempting to kill her daughter failed to appear in court.
  • The former JMPD officer appeared in the wrong courtroom before her case was postponed.
  • She poisoned her children's breakfast before shooting them with her service pistol.

A mix-up in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has led to the postponement of a case against a former Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer convicted of killing her young son.

The former officer was convicted in September 2019 for poisoning and killing her eight-year-old son. She was also found guilty of attempted murder for trying to kill her daughter.

The woman can't be named to protect the identity of her surviving daughter, who is now 14.

The former officer poisoned her two children and later opened fire on them with her service pistol.

The case was adjourned after the woman failed to appear in court in Monday.

Daughter expected to testify

Prosecutor Velaphi Mushwana told the court he had been informed the woman had earlier appeared in another courtroom.

Mushwana said he didn't know why the woman was taken to the wrong courtroom.

Acting judge David Mhango postponed the case until Wednesday and ordered that the woman be brought before him and not taken to the wrong courtroom again.

The woman's minor daughter is also expected to take the stand and testify during sentencing procedures. She is expected to give testimony about the injuries she sustained when her mother attempted to kill her using a gun.

On 28 January 2018, the woman gave her children breakfast laced with poison.

A short while later she shot at them, wounding them each in the abdomen.


