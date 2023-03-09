1h ago

Share

Mixed messages over Wits student protest cause confusion

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the University of Witwatersrand SRC.
Members of the University of Witwatersrand SRC.
Rasaad Adams
  • The University of Witwatersrand protest appears to have restarted after a ceasefire on Wednesday.
  • The student representative council (SRC) met with the vice-chancellor, but suspended members were not included.
  • The SRC and the suspended SRC president appear to be giving different messages about the status of the protest. 

After a 24-hour “ceasefire” on Wednesday, the University of Witwatersrand student protest appears to have restarted. 

On Thursday afternoon, a handful of students arrived at Wits' Faculty of Health Sciences in Parktown, and blocked the entrances to the campus.

Students led by the student representative council (SRC) are engaged in an ongoing protest over finances, accommodation and historic debt.

On Wednesday, the SRC agreed to a 24-hour “ceasefire” on condition that they met with the university and Vice-Chancellor (VC) Zeblon Vilakazi.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the parties met and agreed to a de-escalation of protests and security on campus.

"A professional mediation process to move forward was suggested. We are waiting for the SRC leaders to confirm if they will participate in such a process to move forward,” she said.

However, it was unclear if the SRC had agreed. 

A strongly worded letter by the SRC on what they said was a breakdown in communications at the meeting with the VC was published on the official SRC Twitter page on Thursday afternoon, then removed.

But the letter remains on the Twitter account of the suspended SRC president, Aphiwe Mnyamana.

READ | Wits University protest: SRC president looks to Dali Mpofu for legal counsel after his suspension

According to this letter, one reason for the breakdown in communications was that the suspended SRC members were not permitted to meet with the university leaders.

“The request was met with resounding arrogance as the proceedings were abruptly halted as the senior executive team remained adamant in their refusal to allow for the proceedings to continue with the entire SRC body noting that this was hinged on the fact that this time around the sitting president … had also been suspended.” 

The SRC letter called this a “divide and conquer strategy”.

“Management has gone too far, and the wounds they have left on student activism will never fade. We, as the SRC, were shaken to our cores when threats were issued to all of us, regarding incriminating and career-ending evidence that could be used against us at any moment,” the notice read.

Patel said she could not comment because the university had not yet received correspondence from the SRC.

On Wednesday morning, the SRC also gave three conditions for calling a permanent “ceasefire” while they negotiate with the university.

The demands are that the university removes police from campus, removes private security or “bouncers” from campus, and lifts the suspensions of students who are accused by the university of violating the regulations around protesting.


Patel said of the three demands the university had already acceded to the demand of no police on campus.

She said the police had not been on campus for a few days and were only called "when needed".

"If the students commit to non-violence [and adhere to the rules around protesting] then the university would reduce the security numbers and eventually remove them. Once there is no risk then we are happy to remove them."

But she said the university would not lift the suspension of students.

READ | 'Unacceptable': Wits slams students for marching to VC's house, allegedly threatening to burn it

"The university will allow the [suspension] process to take its course. There must be consequences to actions. These students were not suspended for protesting."

Tensions between the VC and students had reached a climax on Sunday night when, according to the institution, around 200 students marched to his home and allegedly threatened to burn it down. This after the SRC rejected a number of the concessions the university had presented during negotiations to end the protests.

But the SRC said only a handful of students marched to Vilakazi's home and that the event was peaceful. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of witwatersrandnsfasjohannesburggautengeducationprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 759 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 144 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 457 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.04
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
947.67
+1.0%
Palladium
1,399.21
+2.2%
Gold
1,833.67
+1.1%
Silver
20.13
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

12h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

12h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo