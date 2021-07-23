40m ago

add bookmark

Mixed reaction from political parties on IEC's decision to ask court to postpone elections

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Local government elections are set for October.
Local government elections are set for October.
News24/File
  • The IEC received a mixed reception from political parties on its decision to approach the court to postpone the municipal elections.
  • The IFP welcomed the decision, the DA and FF Plus are opposed to it and GOOD, while it wanted the elections to go ahead in October, accepts the decision.
  • This was after retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke found that a free and fair election would not be possible.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to ask the court for an order postponing the local government elections received a mixed reception from political parties.

On Friday, the IEC announced that it accepts retired deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke's recommendation that the IEC approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek a just and equitable order for the deferral of the elections to not later than February 2022.

This was after Moseneke found that it would not be possible to have free and fair elections given the Covid-19 pandemic.  

The election is currently scheduled for 27 October. The IEC said it would continue to prepare for this date until a court provides clarity.

READ | IEC to approach courts to postpone October's municipal elections

The DA, who opposed postponing the election when it was first mooted, said it took note of the decision.

"The DA's position remains unchanged - we did not support the postponement of an election based entirely on the equivocal provisions of the Constitution which call for regular, free and fair elections," said party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

"We will, however, be studying the submission of the IEC to the Court to specifically look at the mechanism that the Commission seeks to use to postpone the election. It is absolutely important that this process is in line with the spirit and letter of the Constitution and protects the rights of all South Africans to go to the polls and elect a government of their choice. We will also be looking at issues of precedent that could be set by this postponement and, on the basis of those specifics, make a decision on the next steps."

Conversely, the IFP welcomed the decision.

"The IFP has long called for a postponement until May 2022 - as we believe this will give our population the opportunity to attain herd immunity. We are further willing to support the amendment of the Constitution, so that any postponements deemed necessary for health and safety – as well as to meet the requirements for free and fair elections – can meet constitutional muster," IFP chief whip Narend Singh said.

"We again remind the IEC of the necessity to give all political parties sufficient opportunity to prepare, and that they provide at least three months' notice of the new election date, once pronounced."

The IFP reiterates again that health and safety must always come first - our people must never become mere voting fodder.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald voiced his party's opposition to the decision.

Groenewald said in a statement in contrast to the IEC's assumption that there will be a wave of Covid-19 infections in October, that several credible projections have the next wave from middle December until January.

Groenwald also sees another red light flashing. The Constitution requires that the elections are held within 90 days after the current term ends.

'Maintain and protect democracy'

"If the Constitutional Court were to allow that some provisions of the Constitutional Court are not executed, situations could present itself in the future were provincial and national elections are postponed. It could create a precedent for this," he said.

"This would be a serious contravention of Section 1 of the Constitution, that should ensure that the country's democracy is maintained and protected, with regular elections at its core."

ALSO READ | Delayed elections: Necessary but tragic

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said his party's submission to Moseneke was that the local government elections should proceed in October because the Constitution requires regular elections and is prescriptive about the length of a term of office and because they were of the opinion that the elections could be free and fair.

"We nevertheless accept that Judge Moseneke had the difficult task of advising the IEC on whether the elections could be free and fair in the context of the Covid pandemic and that he considered the views of a large number of people, including health experts and independent election monitoring groups," said Herron.

"We, therefore, accept his conclusion that it is possible, or even likely, that the elections may not be free and fair if they proceed in October 2021. We remain committed to the supremacy of the Constitution and that the foundation of our democracy is fixed terms of office and regular elections that are always free and fair."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecpieter groenewaldnarend singhsiviwe gwarubebrett herronelections
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3168 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 315 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.43
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.49
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,802.01
-0.3%
Silver
25.17
-1.0%
Palladium
2,669.18
-2.0%
Platinum
1,064.00
-2.9%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

1h ago
Tokyo Olympics Medals

1h ago
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule

15h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

1h ago

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

2h ago

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

5h ago

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

8h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

8h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

14h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo