55m ago

add bookmark

MK vets block roads in Durban after ANC 'fails to attend to grievances'

Tshidi Madia
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MKMVA members protest in Durban.
MKMVA members protest in Durban.
Twitter/Screengrab
  • MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe says members who are trying to shut down roads in Durban consulted national structures ahead of doing so.
  • He said members were frustrated over a number of issues, including corruption and non-implementation of ANC 2017 resolutions.
  • Maphatsoe says those who marched to ANC KZN offices, intended to do so in a peaceful manner.

Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe says demonstrating members in KwaZulu-Natal have the full backing from national level.

He says MK veterans in KZN have been suffering and consulting over ways to resolve some of their challenges for some time, but felt marching to the ANC headquarters in the province was the best course of action after all other attempts had failed.

This, as some of the association’s members attempt to shut down some roads in and around Durban, demanding that ANC 2017 elective conference resolutions be implemented, action be taken against the corrupt and the removal of their own provincial executive committee.

Maphatsoe said there were divisions in the association, claiming some of the frustrations stemmed from the MKMVA and the MK council, led by former generals and commissars of the ANC’s liberation army’s inability to hold an all-inclusive conference.

The conference was postponed several times leading up to the lockdown, which saw the prohibition of large gatherings being.

“Because there has [not] been a unity conference as a result of the lockdown, most of these structures have been left paralysed," explained Maphatsoe.

MKMVA and MK council represent two warring factions, with the latter having emerged in the lead up to the ANC Nasrec conference, calling for a cleaning up of the associate and refocusing its attention on the needs of the governing party’s military veterans.

Disbanded

The association has previously been blasted for operating as “henchmen”, along with the ANC youth league of former President Jacob Zuma, attacking those seen to be in opposition with the former leader.

Just last month the MKMVA, following its own national executive committee meeting, hit out at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his NEC, calling for it to be disbanded.

He said most MKMVA provincial executive committees had long passed their terms of office and as a result some of the issues they are meant to be advancing have not received the necessary attention.

Maphatsoe said his comrades who were upset in KZN had reached out to the ANC PEC led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala, however following their first meeting with the MKMVA in that province, attempts had been blocked to continue talks, calling the disgruntled illegitimate.

“They became angry, and have taken their own initiative on these issues and marched to the ANC". 

He said when they consulted with the national office, they expressed frustration over the suffering of former combatants, saying some were dying and the PEC in the association was not taking any of their concerns seriously.

Maphatsoe said those who demonstrated did so in a peaceful fashion, and not as individuals but a constituency of the association.

He also said since alert Level 1 of the lockdown had been implemented, he hoped this would give the MKMVA a chance to meet with the affected members to resolve the matter.

Related Links
MK veterans’ leadership heads for clash with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala
A test of unity: ANC's splintered military vets try to smoke peace pipe at conference
Derek Hanekom must be suspended - MKMVA and Edward Zuma
Read more on:
ancmkmvakwazulu-nataldurbanprotests
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 699 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 4026 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-1.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.79
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.99)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(-0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.20)
Gold
1860.32
(-0.35)
Silver
22.95
(-1.01)
Platinum
840.00
(-0.51)
Brent Crude
42.26
(+0.47)
Palladium
2196.84
(-0.50)
All Share
53233.42
(-1.87)
Top 40
49215.35
(-1.82)
Financial 15
9414.69
(-1.81)
Industrial 25
72355.50
(-2.52)
Resource 10
53042.54
(-0.87)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo