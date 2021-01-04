1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhize 'caught sleeping in the face of a deadly pandemic', says Cosatu on vaccine rollout

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Government says the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of the year.
  • Vaccination is expected to take place in three phases, with healthcare workers in the first phase.
  • Trade union Cosatu says it is not convinced by the health department's rollout plan.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has accused Health Minister Zweli Mkhize of "napping in the face of a deadly pandemic" and says it is not convinced by government's proposed Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

In a statement following Mkhize's briefing on the vaccine rollout on Sunday, Cosatu said a convincing vaccine acquisition and distribution strategy should have been developed as early as September.

"The to-do list, that includes phone calls, bilaterals, research, authorisation, that the minister is talking about, should have been done four months ago, in September last year, when there were signs already that a vaccine was probable in the first quarter of 2021.

"What the nation witnessed in the Minister of Health's incomprehensible briefing was of a leadership that has been caught napping in the face of a deadly pandemic ravaging the country," Cosatu said.

In Mkhize's briefing on Sunday, he announced that at least 67% of the South African population will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to ensure herd immunity.

READ | Covid-19: What you need to know about SA's vaccination plan

The vaccine is expected to be rolled out in three phases, with the 1.25 million healthcare workers in the country having first access.

The second phase will see essential workers and those living in congregate spaces, such as care centres and prisons, offered the vaccine. Those classed as essential workers include miners, teachers and police officers. The second phase, which will require roughly 16 million doses, will also include those aged 60 and older as well as those with comorbidities.

The third phase will see the vaccine being made available to an additional 40 million people.

Mkhize said the Covax agreement would see enough vaccines to cover 10% of the population delivered by the second quarter of 2021. He added that enough doses to cover the remaining 57% of the population would have to be sourced through bilateral agreements.

Cosatu called Mkhize's announcement a publicity stunt and said South Africans should reject it.

"What the minister presented is bunk and the country should not accept it. South Africans are familiar with the egregious policy failures with deadly consequences as we saw with the mismanagement of the Aids pandemic," Cosatu said.

 

"It is clear that we are dealing with colossal mismanagement of the vaccine procurement process and frontline workers, the elderly and those with comorbidities will pay with their lives. This is hiding the fact that there are 40 countries that have already begun immunising their people, some since December and some are South Africa's peers in the middle-income bracket," the trade union federation added.

Meanwhile, government is currently in discussion with several pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

According to deputy director-general of health Dr Anban Pillay, who spoke at the briefing, these discussions could result in a vaccine being delivered in the first quarter of the year.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cosatucoroanavirusvaccine
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13451 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11393 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.57
(+0.54)
ZAR/GBP
19.95
(+0.44)
ZAR/EUR
17.91
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.10)
Gold
1934.29
(+1.17)
Silver
27.33
(+1.76)
Platinum
1100.50
(+2.30)
Brent Crude
51.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2447.50
(-1.17)
All Share
60094.84
(+1.16)
Top 40
55085.97
(+1.30)
Financial 15
11816.91
(-2.02)
Industrial 25
78180.80
(+0.36)
Resource 10
59890.56
(+4.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo