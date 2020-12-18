51m ago

Mkhize clears air over SA's payment delay for Covid-19 vaccine

  • Zweli Mkhize has clarified government's delay in meeting a payment deadline for the Covax vaccine programme.
  • He says the problem was down to administrative issues.
  • The DA, meanwhile, had threatened to push the government to make Covid-19 vaccine plans public.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has finally cleared the air over claims that South Africa missed certain deadlines to partake in the Covax vaccine programme, saying that the hold up had to do with administrative issues. 

Mkhize was speaking during a briefing on the latest scientific developments of Covid-19 in South Africa. 

He said the money will be paid to Covax in "the next two or three days", and has given an assurance that the necessary documentation has been signed. 

There have been reports that government missed a 15 December payment deadline to secure vaccines via the Covax coalition.

On Thursday, National Treasury refused to respond to Fin24 on these allegations. The health department also remained tightlipped

"The issue was whether we'd be participating or not and the decision was taken by Cabinet that we are," said Mkhize, who added that "everything else was administrative and technical processing. So the delay is from that level".

He explained that the format the Covax programme used was not aligned with that of Treasury.

"It had nothing to do with whether we wanted to take part."

ALSO READ | Covid-19: DA to take legal action to make govt's Covid-19 vaccine plans public

Earlier on Friday, the DA said it would push for South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine plans to be made public.

The party wrote to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation seeking answers on South Africa’s participation in the vaccine programme.

It also intended to submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to Mkhize to request information around a detailed vaccine plan.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said while countries are scrambling to acquire the vaccine, South Africa has not done the same.

"Securing the vaccine for South Africa as soon as possible should be the government’s number one priority right now. However, South Africa has missed the deadline for a deposit on the Covax Vaccine Facility, not once, but twice. It is unacceptable that government’s tardiness is jeopardising our access to the vaccine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mkhize announced on Friday evening that a new variant of Covid-19 has hit the country, and it may be spreading faster and affecting people who don't have comorbidities. 

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

