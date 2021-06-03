Mkhize, Digital Vibes will not be swept under the carpet, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investigation into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes would not be swept under the carpet.

Ramaphosa briefed the media after he responded to the Presidency's budget vote debate.

He stood firm that he was waiting on the Special Investigating Unit's investigation to be completed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the matter of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the "disturbing" contract with Digital Vibes will not be swept under the carpet.

Ramaphosa had a rare press conference at Parliament on Thursday after responding to the debate on the Presidency's budget vote.

On Wednesday, he said, as he had done before, he would act once the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalised its investigation into the matter.

The SIU expects to complete its investigation by the end of June.

Opposition MPs were not impressed, and accused him of being factional in dealing with corruption-accused ANC members.

While he did not refer to the Mkhize matter in his response to the debate, journalists peppered him with questions about his health minister.

"Are we deferring our morality to state agencies? No, we are not," Ramaphosa said at the press briefing.

State agencies have to do their work. And it often happens when things like these happen that you want to go to the truth, to the heart of the matter.

Ramaphosa reiterated this matter was "on [his] desk".

"This matter is not going to be swept underneath the carpet.

"This matter is going to be dealt with, and as it is now, I am dealing with the matter."

He said Mkhize was co-operating, and a number of things kept surfacing. "I'd like the investigation to proceed."

Speaking on corruption in general, Ramaphosa added those who have benefitted from corruption "were almost duty-bound to resist" efforts to clean up the state.

"But the message is getting through. It got through in the governing party.

"In government, I think all those who have eyes will testify to the fact that there is a process under way. We're repositioning a number of institutions that have been weakened, that have been captured."

He said issues around instability at law enforcement agencies, like the police and State Security Agency, were "top of mind".

"We are going to make sure that we stabilise those agencies as well."