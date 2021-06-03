12m ago

add bookmark

Mkhize, Digital Vibes will not be swept under the carpet, says Ramaphosa

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investigation into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes would not be swept under the carpet.
  • Ramaphosa briefed the media after he responded to the Presidency's budget vote debate.
  • He stood firm that he was waiting on the Special Investigating Unit's investigation to be completed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the matter of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the "disturbing" contract with Digital Vibes will not be swept under the carpet.

Ramaphosa had a rare press conference at Parliament on Thursday after responding to the debate on the Presidency's budget vote. 

On Wednesday, he said, as he had done before, he would act once the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalised its investigation into the matter.

The SIU expects to complete its investigation by the end of June.

READ | DA: We can't wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Zweli Mkhize

Opposition MPs were not impressed, and accused him of being factional in dealing with corruption-accused ANC members.

While he did not refer to the Mkhize matter in his response to the debate, journalists peppered him with questions about his health minister.

"Are we deferring our morality to state agencies? No, we are not," Ramaphosa said at the press briefing.

State agencies have to do their work. And it often happens when things like these happen that you want to go to the truth, to the heart of the matter.

Ramaphosa reiterated this matter was "on [his] desk".

"This matter is not going to be swept underneath the carpet.

READ | Public Protector to open contempt case against Zweli Mkhize for failure to honour subpoena

"This matter is going to be dealt with, and as it is now, I am dealing with the matter."

He said Mkhize was co-operating, and a number of things kept surfacing. "I'd like the investigation to proceed."

Speaking on corruption in general, Ramaphosa added those who have benefitted from corruption "were almost duty-bound to resist" efforts to clean up the state.

"But the message is getting through. It got through in the governing party.

"In government, I think all those who have eyes will testify to the fact that there is a process under way. We're repositioning a number of institutions that have been weakened, that have been captured."

READ | Ramaphosa on MPs' salaries, benefits: 'They struggle to make ends meet'

He said issues around instability at law enforcement agencies, like the police and State Security Agency, were "top of mind".

"We are going to make sure that we stabilise those agencies as well."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibescyril ramaphosazweli mkhizeparliamentcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 13048 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1824 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

13h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.65
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,872.14
-1.9%
Silver
27.41
-2.7%
Palladium
2,820.01
-1.4%
Platinum
1,161.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,573
-1.9%
All Share
67,791
-1.8%
Resource 10
66,327
-2.8%
Industrial 25
87,422
-1.6%
Financial 15
13,560
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

10h ago

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May 2021

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo