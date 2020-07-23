51m ago

add bookmark

Mkhize unlocks urgent help for Eastern Cape as Covid-19 deaths soar

Murray Williams
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
GCIS
  • As Covid-19 deaths soar in the Eastern Cape, urgent interventions include project management, more infrastructure and staff.
  • Project management, in particular, had been identified as a "weakness" in the Eastern Cape.
  • Red tape will be peeled away to appoint more staff as a matter of urgency.

Health Minister Zweli Mhize has announced urgent support for the Eastern Cape's health authorities in the wake of record deaths in the past few days - more than 400 reported in Wednesday's update.

At a press conference in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, Mkhize announced a high-powered "project management team" has been appointed to "to help the health service to cope better".

This, after project management had been identified as a "weakness" in the province. The skilled team would assist health authorities with "quick decision-making" and "agility", in particular.

Second, the Eastern Cape is being assisted with infrastructure and equipment. Overall, all available hospital beds are not yet filled - but the province is witnessing shortages in specific.

READ | Eastern Cape's Covid-19 nightmare could see 9 000 'unavoidable' deaths, say experts

"Some of the smaller hospitals are taking strain," Mkhize said on eNCA. Efforts would now be made to increase beds "in areas of need... because of the vastness of the province".

Shortage

Another crucial infrastructure shortage being urgently addressed was oxygen-supply systems. Mkhize announced government was now fast-tracking procurement. Mkhize said it was essential to plan oxygen requirements proactively, to ensure oxygen supply never ran out.

On staff shortages, Mkhize announced they were now using emergency legal channels to remove "bureaucratic delays" in appointing additional staff - including some who had already applied, where red tape was an obstacle.

"It is important they are employed as soon as possible, to take pressure off existing staff," Mkhize explained.

READ | Cabinet causing 'anxiety' as it dithers to keep schools open or not, unions say

The same pertained to acting CEOs of some hospitals, which required addressing, to ensure "firm and proper leadership in all institutions".

Mkhize and his team had inspected several health facilities shown to be below safety and hygiene standards by the media, and was satisfied issues such as "rats" and necessary repair work were being addressed.

Overall, Mkhize said the recent re-banning of alcohol sales had already had a "major impact" on the availability of hospital beds and other medical resources and capacity for Covid-19 patients.

'Cases will rise'

But Mkhize warned he expected the number of Covid-19 cases to rise in August - in all provinces in South Africa, except the Western Cape.

Mkhize cited the Medical Research Council's report issued yesterday, which reported the latest "excess deaths" recorded. This was currently at a ratio of around 1.6 (reported yesterday as "59% more deaths") - as compared with the usual average natural deaths total.

This was similar to countries such as India and Russia, Mkhize said.

All countries were witnessing increases in "excess deaths".

And while these were a "mixed bag" of potentially undiagnosed deaths, with deaths from other factors - this statistic was being closely monitored, Mkhize said.

"The surge is upon us," Mkhize said. He promised the Eastern Cape would be given maximum support.

Mkhize expressed his gratitude to the media.

"Thank you for always being there to tell the story," he said.

Related Links
Covid-19: We are at a late stage of trying to save lives in the Eastern Cape - ANC MP
Eastern Cape's Covid-19 death toll leads biggest daily surge to date
Mkhize: National health dept not looking to take control of Eastern Cape
Read more on:
zweli mkhizeport elizabethcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4617 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2948 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(-0.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.74)
Gold
1897.19
(+1.48)
Silver
22.95
(+0.56)
Platinum
929.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2152.00
(+0.30)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo