Mkhwebane claims Ramaphosa and Parliament want to remove her 'unlawfully'

Malibongwe Dayimani
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Photo: Andrew Mkhondo)
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment is continuing. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Public Protector 10 days to explain why he should not suspend her. 
  • Mkhwebane told journalists she was not worried and that she would finish her term in office. 

Under fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane slammed Parliament's decision to continue with her impeachment, describing it as an "unlawful" act to remove her from office. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane, asking her to explain why he should not suspend her. 

Mkhwebane announced in a statement on Thursday that she received the letter from the president, to inform her that Parliament had decided to continue the impeachment process.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informed Ramaphosa that Parliament was continuing with Mkhwebane's impeachment proceedings, which could allow the president to suspend her.

Ramaphosa gave Mkhwebane 10 days to make her legal representations.  

Addressing the media in East London on Friday, Mkhwebane said: 

I think I will finish my term, but if God allows them to use this unlawful process to remove me, so be it. Life must go on.

She said South Africans should know that removing her would not end poverty or address a lack of access to water and other basic services. 

Last month, the Constitutional Court effectively gave the Section 194 Committee, which handles the proceedings, the green light to continue with the impeachment. The court ruled, though, that Mkhwebane be allowed legal representation.

In a statement, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa had asked Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution.

In the letter, dated 17 March 2022, Ramaphosa said that, in light of the resolution of the committee, "it would therefore now be appropriate to consider whether or not you ought to be suspended pending finalisation of the committee's work. I therefore hereby ask you to provide me with reasons why I should not exercise my powers in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution, in writing, within 10 working days of the date of this letter."

Mkhwebane is in the Eastern Cape to conclude three month-long countrywide visits with all premiers and MECs regarding complaints filed with her office.

She said she was not worried about her job, despite knives being out for her.

"I am not worried. I have indicated several times that, being a believer, God allowed me to be in this position. If this is God's way of me departing this position, that would be the case. But, as I said, we [are] still consulting with the legal team, charting the way forward."

She said she was not afraid to take responsibility, but there should be a fair process throughout.   

"It's strange that the Speaker decided to write to the president, without even writing to me, as the person who is impacted by this particular issue," said Mkhwebane.      

Read more on:
public protectorparliamentcyril ramaphosabusisiwe mkhwebane
