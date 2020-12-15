1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane considers appeal to obtain Zuma's tax information

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber/News24)
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering appealing a High Court ruling that prevented her from accessing former president Jacob Zuma's tax information.
  • This after the Constitutional Court ruled it is not within its jurisdiction to decide on an appeal.
  • Mkhwebane welcomed the Constitutional Court setting aside a personal costs order against her in strong terms.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is still mulling the possibility of appealing the North Gauteng High Court's decision preventing her from accessing corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma's tax information, with the possibility of a constitutional challenge to the Tax Administration Act (TAA) now also in the mix.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday did not grant Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal this ruling. In a unanimous decision, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said: "This court takes the view that an appeal does not engage this court's jurisdiction."

The court did, however, grant Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the personal costs handed down against her in the case.

Madlanga said the High Court's ruling that she acted in bad faith "beggar’s belief", adding there was no basis for the personal cost order and it should be set aside.

In a statement, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkhwebane had noted and welcomed the judgment.

READ | A win and a loss for Public Protector Mkhwebane in Constitutional Court

"Regarding the decision not to grant the Public Protector leave to directly appeal the High Court declarator and its dismissal of the Public Protector's counter application, it needs to be emphasised that the Constitutional Court did not deal with the merits of the matter and therefore the appeal has not been decided.

"This means the door remains open for the Public Protector to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal as she feels strongly that the TAA or any other law for that matter can under no circumstances trump the Constitution," Segalwe said.

He added Mkhwebane's position on the matter remains that her office was entitled to have access to a taxpayer's information for purposes of an investigation despite the provisions of Section 69(1) of the TAA since national legislation cannot trump the Constitution, from which her office draws its original investigative powers.

"With the help of her legal team, she will study the judgment and take legal advice on the way forward. As she does so, she will also consider the Constitutional Court's advice on challenging the constitutionality of the TAA, particularly section [691)] thereof," read Segalwe's statement.

Madlanga was highly critical of the personal costs order handed down to Mkhwebane in this case.

He found the High Court, in justifying the personal costs order, did not show Mkhwebane exhibited egregious conduct or gross disregard for her professional responsibilities and the High Court had misdirected itself on facts, its conclusions of bad faith on Mkhwebane's part amounted to a "leap in logic" and holding the Public Protector to an "unduly high and legally non-existent" standard.

"But it does mean that courts must be wary not to fall into the trap of thinking that the Public Protector is fair game for automatic personal costs awards," Madlanga said.

"Personal costs orders may have a chilling effect on the exercise of the Public Protector's powers, including litigating where necessary."


According to Segalwe, this echoed and affirmed Mkhwebane's long-held view on the issue.

Mkhwebane and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) have been engaged in a court battle over Zuma's tax records after she unsuccessfully subpoenaed the records in October 2018.

In November, SARS launched an urgent court bid to block her access to Zuma's tax information.

Mkhwebane argued she needed access to the information as part of an investigation.

Her probe follows a 2017 request from then-DA leader Mmusi Maimane to look into Zuma's tax affairs after investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, in his book The President's Keepers, stated the former president had received a R1 million salary from a private security company run by his associate, Roy Moodley, after he became president.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorsarsjacob zumabusisiwe mkhwebanecourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6210 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5672 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.11
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.51)
Gold
1851.67
(+1.35)
Silver
24.48
(+2.80)
Platinum
1036.00
(+3.28)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2332.50
(+1.88)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo