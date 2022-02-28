Mkhwebane says her office will miss Mervyn Dirks investigation deadline on 'Ramaphosa' tape

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office will not meet the 30-day deadline to conclude MP Mervyn Dirks' complaint.

Dirks wrote to Mkhwebane asking that she investigate an audio clip of someone who sounds like President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly admitting that the ANC had used public funds for party purposes.

Mkhwebane said she would write to the Speaker of Parliament to inform her that her office will miss the deadline.

Dirks launched a complaint with Mkhwebane's office under the Executive Members Ethics Act, which requires that she complete her investigation within 30 days.

His complaint is related to an audio clip in which someone who sounds like President Cyril Ramaphosa can be heard admitting that he was aware that the ANC had used public funds for party purposes. The person suggested that the funds came from the State Security Agency.

Dirks wrote to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa to ask that Ramaphosa be investigated. The ANC later suspended Dirks for this. He took the matter to court and it was dismissed. He was admitted to the Scopa meeting despite his suspension.

He also lodged a complaint with Mkhwebane.

On Monday, however, Mkhwebane said her office would not be able to conclude the investigation within the stipulated 30 days.

"The investigation is ongoing. That is all I can say for now."

She said it was unlikely her office would finalise the investigation within 30 days.

"We will inform the speaker of the National Assembly because the Executive Members Ethics Act is not clear where we should report if we cannot finalise the matter within the 30 days. We will only focus on the conduct of the executive. We will not be investigating any conduct of members of Parliament because we have no jurisdiction on Members of Parliament.”

Mkhwebane said she could not commit to when investigations would be concluded.

"We are still collating evidence. We are asking for affidavits and investigating on our own to determine whether the investigation will proceed, and now it will proceed."