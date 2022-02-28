1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane says her office will miss Mervyn Dirks investigation deadline on 'Ramaphosa' tape

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Gallo Images
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office will not meet the 30-day deadline to conclude MP Mervyn Dirks' complaint. 
  • Dirks wrote to Mkhwebane asking that she investigate an audio clip of someone who sounds like President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly admitting that the ANC had used public funds for party purposes. 
  • Mkhwebane said she would write to the Speaker of Parliament to inform her that her office will miss the deadline. 

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office will not meet the 30-day deadline to investigate MP Mervyn Dirks' complaint.  

Dirks launched a complaint with Mkhwebane's office under the Executive Members Ethics Act, which requires that she complete her investigation within 30 days.  

His complaint is related to an audio clip in which someone who sounds like President Cyril Ramaphosa can be heard admitting that he was aware that the ANC had used public funds for party purposes. The person suggested that the funds came from the State Security Agency.

Dirks wrote to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa to ask that Ramaphosa be investigated. The ANC later suspended Dirks for this. He took the matter to court and it was dismissed. He was admitted to the Scopa meeting despite his suspension.

He also lodged a complaint with Mkhwebane.  

READ | Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa says he has no direct information on ANC misuse of public funds

On Monday, however, Mkhwebane said her office would not be able to conclude the investigation within the stipulated 30 days.  

"The investigation is ongoing. That is all I can say for now." 

She said it was unlikely her office would finalise the investigation within 30 days. 

"We will inform the speaker of the National Assembly because the Executive Members Ethics Act is not clear where we should report if we cannot finalise the matter within the 30 days. We will only focus on the conduct of the executive. We will not be investigating any conduct of members of Parliament because we have no jurisdiction on Members of Parliament.” 

Mkhwebane said she could not commit to when investigations would be concluded.  

"We are still collating evidence. We are asking for affidavits and investigating on our own to determine whether the investigation will proceed, and now it will proceed."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorancbusisiwe mkhwebanegautengjohannesburgcorruptionpolitics
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 773 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,915.39
+1.4%
Silver
24.46
+0.8%
Palladium
2,491.00
+5.2%
Platinum
1,059.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo