09 May

add bookmark

Mkhwebane to challenge ConCourt's rejection of her impeachment rescission bid

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • The Public Protector is set to challenge the ConCourt's rejection of her impeachment rescission bid.
  • This is revealed in a letter Mkhwebane's legal team sent to the State Attorney on Monday.
  • Mkhwebane's legal team writes the 6 May decision was announced with several factors.

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitutional Court's decision to reject her impeachment rescission bid.

In a five-page letter to the State Attorney - dated 9 May 2022 and seen by News24 - Mkhwebane's legal team indicated it held instructions to challenge and set aside the order "unlawfully and irregularly granted on 6 May 2022 upon various grounds".

This after the apex court, in a short ruling delivered on Friday, said it had elected not to hear her rescission application, News24 reported.

"The court has concluded that the rescission application does not establish any rescindable errors in the judgment. There are also no exceptional circumstances that warrant the rescission of the judgment.

"Therefore, the court has concluded that the application should be dismissed as no case has been made out for rescission. The court has concluded that the application for direct access should be dismissed as no case has been made out for direct access," it ruled.

READ | ConCourt rejects Mkhwebane's impeachment rescission bid, paving way for inquiry into her fitness

In the letter to the State Attorney, Mkhwebane's lawyers wrote that on 6 May 2022, the Constitutional Court announced its decision to dismiss the Public Protector's rescission application without:

- Issuing any directions in terms of Rule 18[4] of the Constitutional Court Rules, as was commonly believed by the parties.     

- Requiring the respondents to file any answering affidavits.  

- Affording the Public Protector the right to a fair and public hearing before an impartial court, as guaranteed in Section 34 of the Constitution

- Awaiting the outcome of the Chief Justice's investigation into the leaking of information by Mr [Ismail] Abramjee.

They said the above was an unsatisfactory state of affairs, which grossly violated the rights of the Public Protector.

"Accordingly, we hold instructions to challenge and set aside the order unlawfully and irregularly granted on 6 May 2022 upon various grounds. All the interested parties, including your client[s], will be duly served," the letter read.

News24 reported a text message had been recently sent by Abramjee to the counsel for Parliament, Andrew Breitenbach.

In the SMS, Abramjee - who describes himself as "a qualified and respected legal analyst and a commentator" - stated he had it "on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the Public Protector's rescission application". 

Mkhwebane previously stated the message suggested the apex court's decision "was leaked to Mr Abramjee before being made public."

Abramjee, however, said his message to Breitenbach was based on media reports and "my own legal analysis" and not on any "inside information or knowledge" from the apex court, News24 reported.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorconstitutional courtbusisiwe mkhwebanecourts
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10293 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.23
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.01
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,852.99
-1.6%
Silver
21.75
-2.7%
Palladium
2,097.50
+2.2%
Platinum
956.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,161
-1.9%
All Share
66,769
-1.8%
Resource 10
70,852
-2.8%
Industrial 25
73,541
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,143
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo