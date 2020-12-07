20m ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane vs Baloyi: Ex-Public Protector COO wins bid to have dismissal heard in High Court

Azarrah Karrim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a parliamentary meeting in October 2019.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a parliamentary meeting in October 2019.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The Constitutional Court has granted former Public Protector COO Basani Baloyi leave to appeal a High Court decision in her fight against the Public Protector.
  • The High Court ruled the matter was "essentially a labour matter".
  • While the High Court did not hear Baloyi's arguments against her dismissal from the Public Protector, the Constitutional Court gave Baloyi the go-ahead for her case to be heard anew.

Former Public Protector of SA chief operating officer (COO) Basani Baloyi has received the go-ahead from the Constitutional Court for her case against the Public Protector to be heard anew.

This, after she successfully challenged a High Court ruling on the basis that it did not have jurisdiction to hear her "labour matter".

READ | 'Serious rot at core' of Mkhwebane's office - former Public Protector COO

In a unanimous judgment penned by Justice Leona Theron, the Constitutional Court found that the High Court erred in dismissing Baloyi's case because it was "essentially a labour dispute".

"Accordingly, her appeal against the High Court’s finding on jurisdiction must be upheld and the matter be remitted to the High Court, Gauteng Division, Pretoria for a hearing de novo (anew)."

However, the court pointed out that the Labour Court did not have exclusive jurisdiction over labour matters, unless legislation mandated it, and that such matters could also be heard by a High Court.

"The exclusive jurisdiction of the Labour Court is engaged where legislation mandates it, or where a litigant asserts a right under the LRA (Labour Relations Act) or relies on a cause of action based on a breach of an obligation contained in that act," Theron wrote.

"In sum, the mere fact that a dispute is located in the realm of labour and employment does not exclude the jurisdiction of the High Court."

 ALSO READ | Axed Public Protector COO maintains Mkhwebane acted unconstitutionally - court papers

The ruling allows Baloyi to proceed with her case afresh, either at the High Court or the Labour Court.

The court also ordered the Public Protector to pay Baloyi's legal costs.

However, the court dismissed Baloyi's leave to appeal the crux of the matter - that the Public Protector's decision to terminate her contract in 2019 was "unconstitutional, unlawful, invalid and of no force and effect".

Baloyi sought an order compelling the office to reinstate her and an order declaring that Busisiwe Mkhwebane had violated her constitutional obligations as Public Protector, which the Constitutional Court decided not to hear.

Theron said this was because the "merits of Ms Baloyi's application were not ventilated in the High Court" and suggested that this be done.

Last year, Mkhwebane and her CEO, Vussy Mahlangu, dismissed Baloyi and suspended four other senior officials and investigators in the office in a sweeping purge.

Baloyi took her matter to court, saying she believed Mkhwebane dismissed her because she was "an obstacle to the Public Protector and the CEO using their power for their own personal advancement".

She argued that Mahlangu did not have the authority to terminate her contract, saying "the termination decision was made in bad faith for the ulterior purpose of furthering nefarious political objectives," according to court papers.

In turn, Mkhwebane denied the allegations, saying they were "scandalous, vexatious and/or irrelevant" and that the case should be seen as "nothing but vindictive vengeance".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebaneleona theronvussy mahlangubasani baloyijudiciarycourts
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 430 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 743 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo