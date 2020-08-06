44m ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: 'Not a shred of evidence Gordhan involved in establishment of illegal unit'

Azarrah Karrim
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (Picture: Getty Images)
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (Picture: Getty Images)
  • Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers have argued there is no evidence he was complicit in the establishment of an illegal unit in SARS.
  • His lawyer, Wim Trengove SC, said there was also no evidence of any illegal wiretapping, despite controversy around this.
  • Gordhan has taken the Public Protector's report concerning his involved in the establishment of the unit on review.

There is not a "shred of evidence" suggesting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was involved in the establishment of the so-called SARS rogue unit, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard.

This is according to Gordhan's legal representative, advocate Wim Trengove SC, in the matter with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday.

READ | In their own words: Gordhan and Mkhwebane's heated exchanges over Pillay pension issue

Gordhan has taken Mkhwebane's report concerning his involvement in the establishment of the unit, on review.

Mkhwebane found that Gordhan lied to Parliament in saying he had no interactions with the Gupta family and that he was involved in the establishment of an illegal intelligence gathering unit.

Trengove argued that according to a memorandum sent to then-minister of finance Trevor Manuel, as well as another memo between former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg, then head of the SARS Investigating Unit, the unit was established for lawful purposes.

While Pillay would have reported to Gordhan on the establishment of the unit, it would have been on the basis of these memoranda.

Trengove said that these memoranda explained that the unit was established for tax enforcement purposes and that it would employ lawful means to do so.

"When they speak of information gathering and penetration of organised crime syndicates, what they mean is to recruit informants and to keep the activities of the crime syndicates under observation.

"There is absolutely not a shred of evidence to suggest that Minister Gordhan was in any way or at any time complicit in the establishment of an illegal unit," Trengove argued.

Illegal wire tapping

Trengove added that there is also no evidence of any illegal wiretapping, despite controversy around this.

He said these allegations were "absurd" because all wiretapping in the country was regulated by the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA), which stipulates that interception of third-party communication is illegal, with a few exceptions.

He added that only law enforcement agencies, including the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), can apply for permission to wiretap.

ALSO READ | Mkhwebane was determined to make findings against me 'irrespective of evidence to the contrary' - Gordhan

"There was never any intention to wiretap anybody, even when the unit was established within the NIA, without the authority of a judge," Trengove said, adding SARS itself did not have authority to apply for permission to wiretap.

"Nobody ever intended to wiretap anything without the permission of a judge and that became impossible when the unit was established in SARS and no longer in the NIA.

"To suggest that minister Gordhan authorised to engage in illegal wiretapping is just absurd because there is no evidence in support of it whatsoever."

The case continues.

Related Links
Hawks 'interrogated, threatened' SARS officials to depose affidavits in 'rogue unit' investigation
EXCLUSIVE | Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to...
Intelligence watchdog’s SARS 'rogue unit' report set aside, Van Loggerenberg calls on police, NPA...
Read more on:
public protectorsarsbusisiwe mkhwebanepravin gordhancourts
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3647 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2477 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.47
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
22.97
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
20.68
(-0.60)
ZAR/AUD
12.59
(-1.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-1.02)
Gold
2060.11
(+1.20)
Silver
28.18
(+4.99)
Platinum
980.01
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2225.50
(+2.36)
All Share
57667.85
(+0.07)
Top 40
53363.19
(+0.16)
Financial 15
9858.19
(-0.71)
Industrial 25
76126.00
(-0.05)
Resource 10
60215.08
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo