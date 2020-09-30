1h ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: Remarks made by Gordhan constitute criminal contempt, court hears

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pravin Gordhan.
Pravin Gordhan.
Getty Images
  • The Public Protector wants the court to declare the applicants in the Ivan Pillay pension saga in breach of Section 9 of the PP Act.
  • Her legal team submits that remarks made by Pravin Gordhan constitute criminal contempt in terms of Section 9(1) of the PP Act.
  • The high court is hearing an application to review and set aside the Public Protector's report on the approval of Pillay's retirement.

Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane launched a counter application in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, which asks the court to declare the applicants in the "Pillay pension saga" in breach of Section 9 of the Public Protector Act.

"We submit that the vast majority of the identified remarks made by Minister [Pravin] Gordhan, and fully inherited or adopted by Mr [Ivan] Pillay, constitute criminal contempt in terms [of] Section 9(1) of the Public Protector Act," advocate Dali Mpofu argued on behalf of Mkhwebane on Wednesday.

The North Gauteng High Court was hearing an application to review and set aside the PP's report 24 of 2019/20.

The report found, among others, the allegation that then finance minister Pravin Gordhan irregularly approved the early retirement of former deputy commissioner at SARS, Ivan Pillay, with full retirement benefits, and his subsequent retention at SARS was substantiated.

The court earlier heard that the PP's conclusion in the matter was "irrational" because an error of law did not equate to improper conduct.

READ | Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: Public Protector's conclusion on Pillay retirement 'irrational', court hears

Mpofu pointed out that the Public Protector Act provided that no person insults the Public Protector or Deputy Public Protector.

In addition, the Act states that no person shall, "in connection with an investigation or do anything which, if the said investigation had been in proceedings in a court of law, would have constituted contempt of court".

In the 77-page heads of arguments, the PP's legal team notes several remarks [to name a few] attributed to Gordhan that are examples of "unacceptable conduct and language adopted by the applicants".

These include but are not limited to:

-        -  The "unsubstantiated and unfounded" allegation that the timing of the release of the report was "suspicious" and indicates that the report was politically motivated;

-        -  The allegation that the report was issued with "unseemly haste";

-        -  The "unsubstantiated" allegation that the report was informed by improper (and ulterior) motives; 

-        - The "unsubstantiated" allegation that the PP "ignored" Gordhan's submissions; and

     - The "serious" allegation that the report was issued "so as to enable a renewal of the ongoing political campaign" against Gordhan by opponents of "state capture" and defenders of corruption.

Mpofu argued that the tone and language adopted by Gordhan, with "which Mr Pillay says he fully associates himself with is condescending".

"[It is] unnecessarily insulting, combative, rude and condescending towards the Public Protector. It also amounts to unlawful and prima facie criminal conduct," Mpofu told the court.

The matter continues on Thursday.

Related Links
Blistering judgment against Public Protector in medical aid dispute from hell
ANC's Zim trip troubles: Mkhwebane's probe to go on despite ANC refunding govt
Mkhwebane mulls investigation into use of military jet for ANC trip to Zimbabwe
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanepravin gordhanpretoriagautengcourtspublic protector
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 1864 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9772 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.72
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.60
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
19.61
(+1.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.88)
Gold
1887.60
(-0.47)
Silver
23.25
(-3.99)
Platinum
891.00
(+0.96)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2307.00
(+0.02)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

12h ago

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo