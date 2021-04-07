5m ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane's bid to appeal judgment on Ivan Pillay pension fails, Gordhan fails in bid to cross appeal

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to appeal a judgment on former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's pension saga has failed.
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said there was no prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion.
  • The court set aside Mkhwebane's report, its findings and remedial action in December 2020.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal a judgment on former South African Revenue Service (SARS) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's pension package.

It has also dismissed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Pillay's applications for a cross appeal in so far as the court found against them.

READ | Gordhan says he's vindicated after court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Ivan Pillay's retirement

The matter was determined without an oral hearing.

"...There is no reasonable prospect of success of the appeal. Put differently, we hold the view that there is no prospect that another court may come to a different conclusion in this case. Therefore, the application for leave to appeal and cross appeal the judgment fall to be dismissed," the court ruled.

In December 2020, the court ruled that Mkhwebane's findings, which stated that Gordhan acted unlawfully, was irrational, as were her recommendations.

'Suspicions and mere speculation'

Her report found that the allegations that Gordhan irregularly approved the early retirement of Pillay with full retirement benefits and his subsequent retention at SARS, were substantiated, News24 reported.

It also found that Gordhan's conduct amounted to improper conduct as envisaged by the Public Protector Act.

In her remedial action, she recommended that the president take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for failing to uphold the values and principles of public administration entrenched in Section 195 of the Constitution, and the duty conferred on members of Cabinet to act in accordance with the Constitution, in terms of Section 92(3)(a).

The court also found that Gordhan's assertions that Mkhwebane was driven by an ulterior, political agenda in her report on his role in the early retirement of Pillay, are "suspicions and mere speculation".

News24 previously reported that in his application, Gordhan questioned the timing of the release of the report.

He also provided her with his submissions on the findings 48 hours before she released the report and contended that she could not have given this due consideration and that it wasn't considered in the final report.

"I believe the report was issued when it was issued, with the findings and remedial action it contained, so as to enable a renewal of an ongoing political campaign against me by proponents of 'state capture' and defenders of corruption," Gordhan said in his affidavit.

Mkhwebane asked that the paragraphs containing these assertions be struck from the record.

Judges Elizabeth Kubushi, Mpostoli Twala and Norman Davis agreed.

The judgment read: "It is, also, condescending of the applicants to want to argue that the Public Protector would be unable to deal with their representations within a time period of 48 hours."

Mkhwebane released her report into the Pillay matter in May 2019.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanegautengcourts
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5734 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1672 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.10
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,738.35
(-0.3)
Silver
25.01
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,236.39
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,646.00
(-1.6)
All Share
67,514
(-0.8)
Top 40
61,742
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,296
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
88,042
(-2.1)
Resource 10
68,581
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo