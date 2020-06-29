Mkhwebane's bid to appeal Vrede dairy farm judgment fails

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court ruled there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.

In December, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed the leave to appeal, saying Mkhwebane failed to make out a case on the merits of the Estina dairy farm judgment.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the scathing Estina dairy farm judgment.

"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard," the court said.

Lawson Naidoo, of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), said it is "hardly surprising" that Mkhwebane's appeal was dismissed, adding that there were no grounds for her appeal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs @PublicProtector application for leave to appeal in the Vrede Dairy Farm matter pic.twitter.com/dLgjYYahjj — Lawson Naidoo (@LawsonNaidoo) June 29, 2020

In August 2019, the court handed down the scathing judgment, declaring that Mkhwebane had failed the people of South Africa in the way she dealt with the investigation.

It set aside Mkhwebane's report on the Vrede dairy project, declaring it "unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid".

Judge Ronel Tolmay ordered the Public Protector, in her official capacity, to pay 85% of the DA's costs on an attorney scale and 85% of Casac's costs.

Mkhwebane was also ordered to personally pay 7.5% of the DA's costs, as well as 7.5% of Casac's.