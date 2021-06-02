Mkhwebane's court challenge on parly impeachment rules to be heard next week

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge of the constitutionality of Parliament's new impeachment rules is set to be heard on 7 June.

She launched the challenge as Parliament will be using the new rules when looking into her fitness to hold office.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has maintained she will subject herself to the parliamentary process looking into her fitness to hold office if it is fair, legal, and constitutional.



Mkhwebane spoke to radio host Clement Manyathela on 702 on Wednesday, where she reiterated she was not undermining the parliamentary process through her legal challenge.

"I think what I would like to say to your listeners is that there is that talk that I am fighting, or as you put it, am I ready for that fight. What I am doing with that process, I wanted a fair process where there is proper legal process and compliance to the Constitution which protects everyone," she said.

"So, I am not at all undermining the process. I am also not fighting."

Mkhwebane added the Western Cape High Court would deal with her application from next Monday to Friday (7 to 11 June).

The Public Protector said the court would decide on the legality and constitutionality of the:

- New impeachment rules - The way the rules were drafted - The way the impeachment rules were passed - The process of appointing the panel - Whether the entire process is within the law and constitutional

"But I am willing to subject myself to a fair process and a process that is constitutional," Mkhwebane told the radio station.



She added the court challenge was not a delaying tactic.

News24 recently reported that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe had withdrawn from the case following a request by the DA.

Hlophe said given the public's statements about him and attributed to his lawyers, "… perhaps I should not sit in the matter even though I would be one of three judges and the DA is one of several parties, I accordingly withdraw from the matter".

Initially, he had allocated himself with judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo to hear the case.

Mkhwebane also used the radio interview to hit back at detractors, pointing out her track record as the Public Protector, saying out of 147 cases, only 16 were set aside.

"If you feel that a person has done work like that is incompetent, then I don't know what to say."

An independent panel found prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct on the part of Mkhwebane, and had recommended that Parliament proceed with an inquiry to determine whether she should be removed from office.

She is also currently charged with perjury, which stems from the findings of the Constitutional Court in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

In December 2020, the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced the decision to criminally prosecute the her.

The State accused Mkhwebane of lying under oath in November 2017 when she unlawfully and intentionally deposed an answering affidavit under oath in a Gauteng High Court review application.