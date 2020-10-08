Mkhwebane's removal: Parliament need not wait for court judgment, MPs hear

Parliament can go ahead with its process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a legal opinion reads.

Speaker Thandi Modise is relooking at the appointment of a three-person panel to ensure it won't jeopardise the process.

This panel must adjudicate whether there is a prima facie case for Mkhwebane's removal.

Parliament can go ahead with its proceedings to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane, even before the court delivers judgment on her application to halt the proceedings.

This according to a legal opinion obtained by Parliament.

During Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone asked for an update on the removal proceedings and whether it could proceed, pending the outcome of Mkhwebane's court application.

The process is currently in the phase where National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise must appoint an independent three-person panel to adjudicate whether there is a prima facie case for the removal of the Chapter 9 head.

In June, Modise sent out letters of invitation to three candidates to serve on the panel. The three candidates weren't identified.

Modise told the Programming Committee she had to relook at the appointment of the panel.

She said:

What delayed the appointment of the panel is that we had to be very thorough – looking at all the candidates and ensure that no candidate will be used to discredit whatever outcomes the panel comes to.

She said some candidates had indicated that they were involved in matters that could have some bearing on the Public Protector.

Modise said she had a list of candidates before her.

Court battle

Secretary of the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, said they had obtained a legal opinion.

"We've been advised we do not need to wait for the court case to be concluded, unless the court directs us to delay the process," Xaso said.

Arguments in Mkhwebane's application were heard in August in the Western Cape High Court, and judgment has been reserved.

The court battle began in February, after Mkhwebane filed an urgent bid seeking an interdict to halt the parliamentary process to remove her from office, which was set in motion by Modise's approval of a DA motion. This, after the National Assembly approved rules for such a process, also called impeachment, in December.

This is Part A of Mkhwebane's application.

In Part B, she asks the court to set aside the rules for the removal of Chapter 9 institution heads, such as the Public Protector, which the National Assembly adopted in December, and rule it unconstitutional and invalid.

Part B will be heard on 24 and 25 November, if the Judge President agrees to these dates.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Mkhwebane and her team were expected to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Justice to report on the fourth quarter of 2019-20 and the first quarter of 2020-21.

