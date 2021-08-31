MKMVA head Kebby Maphatsoe has died

Former deputy minister of defence and military veterans, and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has died, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed on Tuesday.

He served as deputy minister between 2014 and 2019 and was a member of the ANC NEC until December 2017.

Maphatsoe was known for his support of former president Jacob Zuma and has led a group of ANC military veterans who remained in loyal to him.

Early in July, the ANC confirmed that it had disbanded the MKMVA as part of the cleaning up its structures.

Under Maphatsoe, the MKMVA was at loggerheads with another group of ex-combatants, the MK Council, led by party leaders loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC said it would issue a statement on Maphatsoe's passing.

Maphatsoe's close ally, suspended ANC member and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, also confirmed Maphatsoe's death: "I can confirm that he passed earlier today. We can not say anything on the cause of death, as we are still talking to the family."