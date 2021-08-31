47m ago

add bookmark

MKMVA head Kebby Maphatsoe has died

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kebby Maphatsoe, a former deputy minister and head of the now-disbanded MKMVA, has died.
Kebby Maphatsoe, a former deputy minister and head of the now-disbanded MKMVA, has died.
Jabu Kumalo

Former deputy minister of defence and military veterans, and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has died, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed on Tuesday. 

He served as deputy minister between 2014 and 2019 and was a member of the ANC NEC until December 2017. 

Maphatsoe was known for his support of former president Jacob Zuma and has led a group of ANC military veterans who remained in loyal to him.

READ | ANC confirms disbandment of MKMVA

Early in July, the ANC confirmed that it had disbanded the MKMVA as part of the cleaning up its structures. 

Under Maphatsoe, the MKMVA was at loggerheads with another group of ex-combatants, the MK Council, led by party leaders loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The ANC said it would issue a statement on Maphatsoe's passing.

Maphatsoe's close ally, suspended ANC member and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, also confirmed Maphatsoe's death: "I can confirm that he passed earlier today. We can not say anything on the cause of death, as we are still talking to the family." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mkmvakebby maphatsoe
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
29% - 144 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 212 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
29% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,809.89
-0.0%
Silver
23.98
-0.2%
Palladium
2,500.24
+0.6%
Platinum
1,014.26
+0.3%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,077
+0.5%
All Share
67,452
+0.6%
Resource 10
66,431
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,568
+1.9%
Financial 15
14,490
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo