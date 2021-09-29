MMC Mpho Moerane endorsed as ANC's mayoral candidate for Joburg

The Johannesburg ANC regional executive committee has endorsed MMC for Environment and Infrastructure services Mpho Moerane as the party's preferred mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

A council sitting will take place on Friday when Moerane is expected to be elected uncontested.

He is poised to replace the late Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident two months after taking up the post.

News24 understands that Moerane was "unanimously" endorsed at committee meeting on Tuesday after the committee received advice from the legal teams of the Johannesburg ANC and provincial Cogta department.

The committee sought the legal opinion shortly after former mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a road accident two months after taking the post. Matongo was among the longest-serving members of the committee and was previously appointed by late mayor Geoff Makhubo to serve as the City of Johannesburg's MMC for Finance.

Moerane is poised to be elected the next executive mayor of South Africa's richest metro when the council sits on Friday.

It is still unclear whether parties will be fielding their own candidates.

During Matongo's election as mayor, DA caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg Leah Knott indicated that her party had elected not to field its own candidate because it would like to focus on the upcoming municipal elections and ensure a majority win.

Doctor Mpho Phalatse is the DA's mayoral candidate for the elections.

