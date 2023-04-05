Mnisi family deny claims murders of chief, his widow linked

The Mnisi family in Mpumalanga claims the murders of their chief and his widow a week apart are unrelated.

Chief Clyde Mnisi was killed on 26 March, while his widow was gunned down on 4 April.

The people who killed Mnisi's widow shot and wounded two other people who were in the house with her.

The grieving Mnisi family in Bushbuckridge believes the killing of Chief Clyde Mnisi and his widow, Charlene Felicity Mathews, are unrelated.

Mnisi, 37, was ambushed on 26 March while driving on Airport Road in White River at around 23:00. His driver was shot in the leg and survived the attack.

Mathews, 30, was attacked at her marital home in Mkhuhlu on Tuesday at about 01:10. Two other people who were in the house at the time were wounded.

However, family spokesperson Charles Mnisi said the two murders were unrelated.

"I don't see them being related. She was not involved in anything. The police must come out with reasons why this happened to our widow.

"We mustn't distract the attention of the police; these are different issues.

"We need a different team of investigators to deal with the murder of the widow.

"It is up to the police to tell us if they are related. The nation is shocked, afraid, and angry. They don't know who is next.

"They don't know the reasons why. I insist these are two unrelated incidents.

"Anyone could be a suspect. I don't want to mislead the police. The police questioned people in the house when the widow was killed.

"They were the mother of the chief, the widow's family, the chief's adopted son, the chief's cousin brothers, younger brother and the family nanny.

"They gave different answers to the police. The police are trained to detect what could have happened. I don't suspect anybody.

"What the police heard could be a clue that might lead to knowing what happened to our widow.”

Mnisi said he believed someone could be arrested before the end of April

According to him, Mathews was shot dead by a lone attacker who dragged her from a room she was sleeping in with her aunt to another one.

She pleaded with the intruder, who demanded money. She pleaded that she didn't have the money but was prepared to transfer money into his account.

"He didn't listen to that. He shot her twice in the head and left. On his way out, he shot the chief's younger brother in the foot and arm.

"The adopted son, 20, was shot in the thigh.

"He [the attacker] could have been just a mere robber. It is difficult going around suspecting everybody.

Mnisi said the chief was involved in road construction and owned a lodge and minibus taxis and believed his killers would be caught soon as "criminals are careless and often leave traces behind".

"Someone might have seen him before and after the murder. He entered the house from somewhere.

"Some eyes could have seen him. There are those who could have heard gunshots.

"Evidence could come somewhere. Others would have been woken by their barking dogs. Criminals often forget such things after committing a crime," Mnisi said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police collected five spent pistol cartridges at the chief's home while rifle cartridges were collected at his murder scene.

Police are investigating two murder and two attempted murder charges.