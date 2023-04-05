1h ago

Share

Mnisi family deny claims murders of chief, his widow linked

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Chief Clyde Mnisi at his inauguration in October 2022.
Chief Clyde Mnisi at his inauguration in October 2022.
  • The Mnisi family in Mpumalanga claims the murders of their chief and his widow a week apart are unrelated.
  • Chief Clyde Mnisi was killed on 26 March, while his widow was gunned down on 4 April.
  • The people who killed Mnisi's widow shot and wounded two other people who were in the house with her.

The grieving Mnisi family in Bushbuckridge believes the killing of Chief Clyde Mnisi and his widow, Charlene Felicity Mathews, are unrelated. 

Mnisi, 37, was ambushed on 26 March while driving on Airport Road in White River at around 23:00. His driver was shot in the leg and survived the attack.

Mathews, 30, was attacked at her marital home in Mkhuhlu on Tuesday at about 01:10. Two other people who were in the house at the time were wounded.

However, family spokesperson Charles Mnisi said the two murders were unrelated.

"I don't see them being related. She was not involved in anything. The police must come out with reasons why this happened to our widow.

"We mustn't distract the attention of the police; these are different issues.

"We need a different team of investigators to deal with the murder of the widow. 

"It is up to the police to tell us if they are related. The nation is shocked, afraid, and angry. They don't know who is next.

"They don't know the reasons why. I insist these are two unrelated incidents.

READ | Wife of alleged Mpumalanga rhino-poaching kingpin shot dead days after his murder

"Anyone could be a suspect. I don't want to mislead the police. The police questioned people in the house when the widow was killed.

"They were the mother of the chief, the widow's family, the chief's adopted son, the chief's cousin brothers, younger brother and the family nanny.

"They gave different answers to the police. The police are trained to detect what could have happened. I don't suspect anybody.

"What the police heard could be a clue that might lead to knowing what happened to our widow.”

Mnisi said he believed someone could be arrested before the end of April

According to him, Mathews was shot dead by a lone attacker who dragged her from a room she was sleeping in with her aunt to another one.

She pleaded with the intruder, who demanded money. She pleaded that she didn't have the money but was prepared to transfer money into his account.

"He didn't listen to that. He shot her twice in the head and left. On his way out, he shot the chief's younger brother in the foot and arm.

"The adopted son, 20, was shot in the thigh.

"He [the attacker] could have been just a mere robber. It is difficult going around suspecting everybody.

Mnisi said the chief was involved in road construction and owned a lodge and minibus taxis and believed his killers would be caught soon as "criminals are careless and often leave traces behind".

"Someone might have seen him before and after the murder. He entered the house from somewhere.

Charlene Felicity Mathews smiling in selfie photo
Charlene Felicity Mathews, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her head.
Facebook PHOTO: Facebook

"Some eyes could have seen him. There are those who could have heard gunshots.

"Evidence could come somewhere. Others would have been woken by their barking dogs. Criminals often forget such things after committing a crime," Mnisi said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police collected five spent pistol cartridges at the chief's home while rifle cartridges were collected at his murder scene.

Police are investigating two murder and two attempted murder charges.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacrimes and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on Treasury’s move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Whatever it takes to protect Eskom's credit rating
5% - 98 votes
It will only worsen Eskom’s weak financial controls
95% - 1840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.48
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.66
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
997.34
-2.1%
Palladium
1,422.43
-2.3%
Gold
2,021.04
+0.0%
Silver
24.91
-0.4%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
70,926
-1.1%
All Share
76,656
-1.0%
Resource 10
67,618
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,852
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,624
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

5h ago

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

9h ago

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo