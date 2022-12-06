Mnqasela threatens DA with court action after motion to appoint new speaker gets green light

Former embattled Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has sent a lawyer's letter to the DA warning of more instability if an election for a new speaker proceeds.

Embattled former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela has warned of more instability should the legislature go ahead and elect a new speaker.

Mnqasela's attorneys have written to the DA saying they intended to launch a court bid on Tuesday.

This after the House approved a motion brought by the ANC to elect a new speaker after the DA terminated his membership for making "disparaging remarks" about the party at a briefing.

In a letter seen by News24, Mnqasela's lawyers said: "It is our client's position that such an election will in all likelihood create greater institutional instability and prejudice, as the court will be required to consider the suspension of the alleged cessation of our client's membership."

The letter added in the event the court granted an interim interdict, Mnqasela could resume his duties as soon as 15 December.

"The interdictory relief our client seeks will also protect the interest of his staff members who were given one month's termination notice by the Secretary of Parliament.

The letter said:

In any event, we disagree with your client's [the DA] motivation that the opposition party has left the party with no alternative but to nominate a candidate.

It added that, given the DA's majority in the legislature, members can vote against the motion.

Mnqasela is facing investigations by the Hawks, provincial legislature caucus, DA's Federal Legal Commission and DA caucus in the province.

He was hauled before the party's top brass and subjected to a disciplinary hearing last month over extravagant spending allegations.

Whistleblowers handed over a mountain of evidence to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, revealing Mnqasela's travel and entertainment claims and apparent lavish spending while on official government business.

Mnqasela denied the accusations and, after being charged with misconduct, said the allegations levelled against him were influenced by a political agenda.

The DA's Richard Newton told News24: "We will await the court application and, after reviewing it, will respond accordingly."