Mob assaults father who allegedly thrashed his sons with an electrical cord

A boy, 7, was hospitalised after he and his 2-year-old sibling were thrashed with an electrical cord, allegedly by their father.

An angry mob beat the 35-year-old father, who was also hospitalised.

Police are investigating a case of child abuse.

A Tembisa boy, 7, is in hospital after he and his two-year-old sibling were beaten with an electrical cord, allegedly by their father.

When residents found out about the assault on Tuesday, an angry mob turned on the father and assaulted him, police said.

Tembisa police spokesperson Constable Bridget Mavuso said officers attended to a mob justice complaint in the Kgatlamping section.

On arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man on the floor, brutally beaten next to his gate.

"When they asked the man what happened, he said he was beaten up by a mob because he had beaten his children," Mavuso said.

She said that after investigations a woman from the neighborhood who looked after the two children revealed that she had last seen them on Monday after giving them food.

"Apparently, on that Monday, the father left the two kids at home and told them not to go anywhere until he returns, but because the kids were hungry, they decided to visit the woman's house to go ask for food, Mavuso said.

"The children told the woman that their father would beat them up because they left without telling him where they were going.

"The woman became worried when the children did not come to her house on [Tuesday] as they usually would. So she decided to go check on them," Mavuso said.

She said on arrival on Tuesday, she found the children beaten up and the older child badly injured.

When she asked the child why they were thrashed, they alleged that the father had beaten them up because they left the house despite being told not to, Mavuso said.

She said a case of child abuse was being investigated by Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

The seven-year-old boy is receiving medical treatment and the father is also in hospital.