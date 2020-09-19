58m ago

Mob kills burglary suspect in Tongaat after car chase

Nicole McCain
A suspected burglar has been killed during a car chase, given by community members in Tongaat.
Reaction Unit South Africa

A suspected burglar was allegedly killed by residents in Tongaat following a car chase.

They gave chase after a house was burgled on Friday, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"It is alleged yesterday at 18:45, at the corner of Calendula and Corronation Road in Tongaat, the community members were chasing a vehicle with suspects who allegedly broke into a house on Sastri Circle," she added.

Two of the suspects managed to flee the scene, but a third was caught inside the vehicle. He was allegedly assaulted and killed by the residents.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called to the scene after a black Seat Ibiza collided with a white BMW.  

The occupant of the Seat was found lying on the ground and had sustained severe injuries to his head.

"The stolen property was also found inside the suspect's vehicle as well housebreaking implements. The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.

The police are investigating charges of murder, burglary, reckless and negligent driving, possession of housebreaking implements and possession of stolen property.

