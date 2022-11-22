58m ago

Mob kills man in ambulance, attacks paramedics in Atteridgeville

Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng EMS paramedics were attacked in Atteridgeville on Monday. (Supplied)
  • Paramedics were attacked and a patient killed in a mob justice attack in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on Monday evening.
  • The Gauteng health department says paramedics treated a man in a critical condition at the scenes but were blocked from leaving the area.
  • Angry residents accused the man of criminality.

A mob killed a man in an ambulance and attacked Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on Monday evening. 

The EMS responded to calls for medical assistance after the man was injured in a mob justice attack.

The health department said he was in critical condition and lying on the ground when the EMS arrived. 

They treated the patient at the scene and tried transporting him to the hospital for further medical treatment, but residents, who accused the man of criminality, prevented the ambulance from leaving the area.

They demanded justice on the spot and attacked the man while he lay on the stretcher, as well as the paramedics. 

They barricaded the road to prevent the ambulance from leaving, hit it with stones, stole medical equipment, and assaulted the man until he succumbed to his injuries. 

The department said the paramedics were treated at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital and would receive counselling.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko condemned the incident.

She urged residents not to resort to mob justice and cautioned against attacks on EMS paramedics. 

Nkomo-Ralehoko said:

This is unacceptable. We cannot allow society to degenerate like this. Mob justice or taking the law into our own hands cannot be the answer to addressing some of the socioeconomic issues affecting communities. There has to be a better way.
 

The department added it had recorded 12 attacks and robberies against paramedics this year, the same amount recorded in 2021.

It said it used police escorts to prevent incidents and was in the process of introducing panic buttons. 

"The rollout of safety and security equipment on personnel and vehicles is at the final stages. The rollout of panic button devices linked to the emergency communication centre in all ambulances and response cars linked to security services in identified areas is being finalised." 

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo had not responded to questions sent by News24.

His comments will be added once received. 


