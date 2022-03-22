Mobile classroom gutted by fire at North West school

A fire destroyed a mobile classroom at Mamusa Primary School in Ipelegeng township near Schweizer-Reneke in North West on Sunday, causing damage estimated at R180 000.

READ | Fire guts storage room at primary school in Cape Town

"It is alleged that [people] residing near the school saw the mobile classroom [on] fire [on] the school premises," North West Department of Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said.

Malindi added:

At once, they called the fire department and continued to try to extinguish the fire.

Malindi said the fire destroyed a mobile classroom, including desks, chairs, textbooks and workbooks.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Malindi said the school had an extra mobile classroom, which would serve as a replacement.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said the fire was "extremely disappointing".

"Many died for these rights enshrined [in] the Constitution. As a department, we are mandated to protect the right to education for all learners by providing them with resources."

Supplied Supplied

Matsemela said the law should take its course.

A case of arson was opened.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.