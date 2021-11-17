27m ago

add bookmark

Modack accused of paying former top cop for off-book vehicle recoveries

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nafiz Modack in court in May. (photo: Gallo Images)
Nafiz Modack in court in May. (photo: Gallo Images)
  • The court cases against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack continue to pile up. 
  • He is accused of paying around R146 000 to former Cape Town station commander Kolindren Govender. 
  • He also allegedly paid the top cop to get a business associate out of a reckless driving charge. 

The case against Nafiz Modack for allegedly getting a former Cape Town station commander to do off-book vehicle tracing and other favours, was postponed to next April for plea and trial. 

Modack is accused of paying former Brigadier Kolindren Govender around R146 000 to help find a missing Mercedes-Benz and to get a former business associate out of a reckless driving charge. 

Govender earned between R50 543.37 and R57 568.99 a month at the time, and did not declare the extra payments as he should have. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 51 charges.

The matter was in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, as Modack's court diary continues to fill up rapidly in the build-up of cases against him. 

These included charges relating to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, firearm licence violations and tax fraud accusations.

In the Kinnear matter he was described as the head of an illegal enterprise. However, Modack said in an affidavit that he was being targeted by crooked cops who were unhappy that he was trying to rid nightclubs of drugs.

READ | Modack gets the nod to reopen lengthy bail application in Kinnear murder trial

Wednesday's case against him and his companies AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties dates back to 2011 and 2013, with Modack allegedly making 51 payments to Govender for the off-book favours. 

It allegedly involved Govender stopping two police officers from seizing a car that Modack wanted back from a now-dead business associate named Nazeem Saait, instead of going through the usual process of officially recovering a vehicle.

Govender also allegedly helped get Saait released after he was arrested for reckless driving in Cape Town.  

A Land Rover was also allegedly recovered for Modack without it going through the police's systems. 

Modack's mother, Ruwaida, was initially also arrested on this matter, but the charges against her were withdrawn. 

ALSO READ | Nafiz Modack, mom and brother face new charges in day of dashes between courts

The money for the services allegedly came from the two companies. 

This case centred on corrupt activities under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.  

According to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Govender ordered the two police officers trying to recover the missing Mercedes-Benz not to continue with their work, which included trying to get a search warrant for where one of the officers had spotted the luxury vehicle.

Govender was also part of a huge case involving corruption allegations against veteran colleagues Brigadier Darius van der Ross and former Western Cape commissioner Arnold Lamoer. They were found guilty of corruption in a case that involved taking payments in exchange for favours for tow-bar company owner Salim Dawjee. 

Dawjee paid for all sorts of private expenses for them, such as clothing accounts, petrol, car rentals, knowing that he could call in favours from them later. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnafiz modackcape towncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 1277 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 227 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 632 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 1118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,865.54
+0.8%
Silver
25.15
+1.3%
Palladium
2,184.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,071.82
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.43
+0.5%
Top 40
64,337
+0.1%
All Share
70,942
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,186
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,178
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,132
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo