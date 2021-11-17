Modack accused of paying former top cop for off-book vehicle recoveries

The court cases against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack continue to pile up.

He is accused of paying around R146 000 to former Cape Town station commander Kolindren Govender.

He also allegedly paid the top cop to get a business associate out of a reckless driving charge.

The case against Nafiz Modack for allegedly getting a former Cape Town station commander to do off-book vehicle tracing and other favours, was postponed to next April for plea and trial.

Modack is accused of paying former Brigadier Kolindren Govender around R146 000 to help find a missing Mercedes-Benz and to get a former business associate out of a reckless driving charge.

Govender earned between R50 543.37 and R57 568.99 a month at the time, and did not declare the extra payments as he should have. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 51 charges.

The matter was in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, as Modack's court diary continues to fill up rapidly in the build-up of cases against him.

These included charges relating to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, firearm licence violations and tax fraud accusations.

In the Kinnear matter he was described as the head of an illegal enterprise. However, Modack said in an affidavit that he was being targeted by crooked cops who were unhappy that he was trying to rid nightclubs of drugs.

Wednesday's case against him and his companies AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties dates back to 2011 and 2013, with Modack allegedly making 51 payments to Govender for the off-book favours.

It allegedly involved Govender stopping two police officers from seizing a car that Modack wanted back from a now-dead business associate named Nazeem Saait, instead of going through the usual process of officially recovering a vehicle.

Govender also allegedly helped get Saait released after he was arrested for reckless driving in Cape Town.

A Land Rover was also allegedly recovered for Modack without it going through the police's systems.

Modack's mother, Ruwaida, was initially also arrested on this matter, but the charges against her were withdrawn.

The money for the services allegedly came from the two companies.

This case centred on corrupt activities under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

According to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Govender ordered the two police officers trying to recover the missing Mercedes-Benz not to continue with their work, which included trying to get a search warrant for where one of the officers had spotted the luxury vehicle.

Govender was also part of a huge case involving corruption allegations against veteran colleagues Brigadier Darius van der Ross and former Western Cape commissioner Arnold Lamoer. They were found guilty of corruption in a case that involved taking payments in exchange for favours for tow-bar company owner Salim Dawjee.

Dawjee paid for all sorts of private expenses for them, such as clothing accounts, petrol, car rentals, knowing that he could call in favours from them later.