Modack, Kilian bail application gathers pace as court hears voice note evidence

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Supporters of Nafiz Modack arrived at the Blue Downs Regional Court in a show of support (Jenni Evans, News24)
  • The bail application of Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian and others accused with a series of crimes, including the murder of Charl Kinnear, is finally picking up speed.  
  • The State focused on a collection of retrieved voice notes between some of the accused in a bid to prove links. 
  • They purportedly also show the flow of money to buy off police insiders.

"Hy is jas in sy kop (he is nuts in the head)," exclaimed murder accused Nafiz Modack in Afrikaaps in a conversation with an alleged fixer arranging burner phones. 

Hearing that it would cost R7 500 for two phones for police insiders who would slip him information on what the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) was up to, the alleged head of a criminal enterprise hit the roof. 

According to the voice note between himself and co-accused Amaal Jantjies, which revolves around the alleged planning of a hand grenade attack on the house of murdered AGU detective Charl Kinnear, he could get a far better deal with his contacts. 

He suggested that Jantjies try and get a different model instead, but not a Huawei, which he regarded as a "kak phone".

These comments brought some levity to the dense submissions in the bail application of Modack, Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, and Anti-Gang Unit member Ashley Tabisher.

They, along with car salesman Ricardo Morgan, face numerous charges linked to the thwarted grenade attack, Kinnear's murder on 18 September 2020, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, and the kidnapping of a finance specialist. 

The State alleges Modack headed a large criminal enterprise with the accused drawn into many of the allegations. 

Morgan had already been granted bail, but the other four had waited months for their application to start after some of the lawyers sought more details of what their clients were accused of. 

Modack was arrested in a surprise pincer movement in Century City in March. The others were also brought in, and Tabisher, who face corruption charges, had also been suspended from the police pending an internal investigation.

Tabisher stands accused of allegedly agreeing to receive R10 000 and a secret phone to pass over information on AGU raids to Modack.

As accused number one, Modack sat closest to the screen in the Blue Downs Regional Court, where transcripts of voice notes were projected. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 03: Nafiz Modack ap
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance. (Gallo Images)

Huddled in an Emporio Armani branded bomber jacket against the winter chill, he kept his eyes trained on the screen as the prosecutor Blane Lazarus read out the complex transcriptions of voice notes that were projected there. 

Those in court leaned in closer to better hear the inflections of the fast Afrikaans dialect, peppered with code words such as "sandwich" for gun.

The conversations seemed to centre on securing informants in the AGU who could tell Modack when the police were going to raid his home, bail money for co-accused Janick Adonis, who was involved in another criminal case, and requests for information on police activities. 

The Parow Regional Court had also heard some of these voice notes in Jantjies' separate, but unsuccessful bail application, after her arrest in the hand grenade case.

In one voice note, Modack wanted Jantjies to find out from her police insiders, what the police were up to in Durban, and what Kinnear was doing in Johannesburg. 

Kinnear was known to have travelled to Johannesburg for a sprawling illegal firearms case he was working on when he was murdered. 

In the voice notes, Modack made several remarks without context or proof. 

He claimed that alleged underworld boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was a police informant, that AGU head Andre Lincoln shot himself in the foot while "gesuip" (drunk) after the assassination of Cyril Beeka, and that fired senior policeman Jeremy Vearey had allegedly tried to extort him for millions. 

Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen

None of the claims had been substantiated or interrogated in witness testimony. Booysen is a co-accused in a separate matter involving the murder of steroid trader Brian Wainstein.

It seemed that an average day for Modack at the time of the voice notes was dealing with a flurry of messages regarding various arrangements, a complaint over a car provided for errands, and requests for money. 

In one, Adonis, using Jantjies' phone, urged Modack to call him. 

This was after Modack sent Jantjies a message to say she must write something down. The State believes that something to be Kinnear's home address. The message was quickly deleted, but was retrieved from another phone and urgent messages followed requesting clarity on what had to be done.

From the voice notes, the State extracted the amounts discussed between Jantjies and Modack to allegedly pay policemen for inside information and compared this with matching deposits in Jantjies' bank account. 

After an exhaustive day, which involved the court being packed with police officers in tactical gear and civilian clothes, another five dates were agreed to for the bail application to continue. 

The defence had made it clear that it intended applying to have some of the contents of the transcripts struck out. 

Modack had already submitted an affidavit denying the charges against him. He said his mission was to rid clubs of drugs, and that because of this, crooked police officers were after him.

The State had not indicated yet whether they traced the trigger person captured on CCTV footage outside Kinnear's house.

The matter was adjourned to 30 August, followed by four more days in September. 

