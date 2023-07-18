4m ago

Share

Modack still not ready for VAT trial as lawyer 'hanging in the air' over payment guarantee

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24/Gallo Images
  • Nafiz Modack and his co-accused's court appearance for alleged VAT fraud stalled on Tuesday to give Modack time to consult a lawyer. 
  • Presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus stood the matter down as soon as he heard that Modack had not been able to consult a potential new defence lawyer. 
  • With the lawyer in court, he ordered that the accused and his lawyer consult immediately in the court cells.

The latest Western Cape High Court appearance by alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused in a VAT fraud case was adjourned to give him time to consult after his new lawyer complained that he had not been able to speak to his client while he was in prison. 

However, state prosecutor Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki snapped that the Department of Correctional Services said Modack had been contacted by a lawyer daily and had since June to sort out his legal representation. 

In a hybrid sitting with some counsel and one accused online, Judge Nathan Erasmus waited patiently for Modack to arrive after being informed that he was running late from Helderstroom Prison near Caledon. 

Modack is usually transported over the mountains in a fortified police truck under heavy guard for his court appearances.

In addition, arrangements are still being made for him to get access to the hard drive containing the thousands of pages of court documents in his case so that he can instruct his potential lawyer. 

READ | How Nafiz Modack allegedly extracted R46m in false VAT refunds

While waiting, Erasmus said he would endorse any facilitation of the reading of the documents by Modack, "even if they have to lock him in a single cell".

The lawyers for the other accused appear to be trial-ready except for Modack's legal representation, with a possible new lawyer seemingly "hanging in the air" over financial instructions - polite words for a guarantee that the lawyer will be paid. 

His previous lawyer, Dirk Uys, withdrew because of the long travelling distance from Cape Town to Helderstroom.

However, Erasmus warned that even if the case is trial-ready, it is unlikely that the trial will begin this year due to all of the delays. But he said it should be a quick "paper trial", which will involve going through accounts and determining whether anyone committed a crime.

The earliest it could be set down for is February 2024, he said.

"Everyone else has to come [to court] each time," he noted.

Erasmus said:

I've made it clear to [Modack] that if they don't go private, they must apply for Legal Aid.

So, when the judge heard the complaint about Modack not being able to consult his lawyer, he immediately stood the matter down for a one-and-a-half-hour consultation in the cells at court and instructed the duty policemen not to eavesdrop.

The accused in this case are Modack, tax practitioner Faried van der Schyff, Modack's mom Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson.

They are accused of pulling off a R46-million VAT fraud scheme involving a cottage industry of allegedly fake VAT refund claims.  

According to an indictment, collectively, they face 711 charges relating to the SA Revenue Service paying out R46 651 794 in tax refunds which the service contends were not due to the companies.  

The matter will resume at 11:00. 

In the meantime, Modack and others are down for an appearance in August in a racketeering case that was cracked open after the murder of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit's Charl Kinnear.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4673 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.91
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.47
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
983.31
+0.0%
Palladium
1,300.02
+0.0%
Gold
1,962.70
+0.4%
Silver
24.93
+0.4%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,687
-0.4%
All Share
76,945
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,271
+0.7%
Industrial 25
104,783
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,675
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

5h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo