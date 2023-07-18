Modack still not ready for VAT trial as lawyer 'hanging in the air' over payment guarantee

Nafiz Modack and his co-accused's court appearance for alleged VAT fraud stalled on Tuesday to give Modack time to consult a lawyer.

Presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus stood the matter down as soon as he heard that Modack had not been able to consult a potential new defence lawyer.

With the lawyer in court, he ordered that the accused and his lawyer consult immediately in the court cells.

The latest Western Cape High Court appearance by alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused in a VAT fraud case was adjourned to give him time to consult after his new lawyer complained that he had not been able to speak to his client while he was in prison.

However, state prosecutor Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki snapped that the Department of Correctional Services said Modack had been contacted by a lawyer daily and had since June to sort out his legal representation.

In a hybrid sitting with some counsel and one accused online, Judge Nathan Erasmus waited patiently for Modack to arrive after being informed that he was running late from Helderstroom Prison near Caledon.

Modack is usually transported over the mountains in a fortified police truck under heavy guard for his court appearances.

In addition, arrangements are still being made for him to get access to the hard drive containing the thousands of pages of court documents in his case so that he can instruct his potential lawyer.

While waiting, Erasmus said he would endorse any facilitation of the reading of the documents by Modack, "even if they have to lock him in a single cell".

The lawyers for the other accused appear to be trial-ready except for Modack's legal representation, with a possible new lawyer seemingly "hanging in the air" over financial instructions - polite words for a guarantee that the lawyer will be paid.

His previous lawyer, Dirk Uys, withdrew because of the long travelling distance from Cape Town to Helderstroom.

However, Erasmus warned that even if the case is trial-ready, it is unlikely that the trial will begin this year due to all of the delays. But he said it should be a quick "paper trial", which will involve going through accounts and determining whether anyone committed a crime.

The earliest it could be set down for is February 2024, he said.

"Everyone else has to come [to court] each time," he noted.



Erasmus said:

I've made it clear to [Modack] that if they don't go private, they must apply for Legal Aid.

So, when the judge heard the complaint about Modack not being able to consult his lawyer, he immediately stood the matter down for a one-and-a-half-hour consultation in the cells at court and instructed the duty policemen not to eavesdrop.

The accused in this case are Modack, tax practitioner Faried van der Schyff, Modack's mom Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson.

They are accused of pulling off a R46-million VAT fraud scheme involving a cottage industry of allegedly fake VAT refund claims.

According to an indictment, collectively, they face 711 charges relating to the SA Revenue Service paying out R46 651 794 in tax refunds which the service contends were not due to the companies.

The matter will resume at 11:00.

In the meantime, Modack and others are down for an appearance in August in a racketeering case that was cracked open after the murder of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit's Charl Kinnear.



