Modack, two others charged with murder and attempted murder in 2017 attack on Cubana bouncers

Jenni Evans
Nafiz Modack
Peter Abrahams
  • Nafiz Modack and two co-accused in the existing large murder case they are caught up in now also face charges related to a murder at Cubana nightclub in Green Point. 
  • This was revealed during their appearance, with 12 other accused, in the Blue Downs Regional Court. 
  • The Cubana incident is thought to be linked to nightclub security rivalry, and further details will be revealed when the case returns to court.

Alleged gang leader Nafiz Modack and two of his co-accused now also face charges of the murder and attempted murder of bouncers at Cubana nightclub in Green Point in December 2017. 

Modack revealed this as he addressed the Blue Downs Regional Court on Thursday, where he and 14 other accused appeared in a massive gang and racketeering matter. This was confirmed by sources close to the case.

When approached to confirm the latest development, the Hawks could not assist, and provincial police referred queries to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had not yet been transferred to the High Court and that the indictment and summary of facts could not be shared at this stage.

READ | 'Abdication of duty': Judge slams magistrate who handled Nafiz Modack bail application

The overall case revolves around the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The latest information emerged just as it seemed that there were no more charges to add.

News24 understands that his co-accused in the broader matter, Petrus Visser and Jacques Cronje, were also charged for the Cubana incident. 

In December 2017, two bouncers were attacked at the Green Point club. One survived, the other died. 

At the time, News24 reported that it was suspected to be linked to a battle for control of nightclub security, with Modack allegedly repositioning himself in the highly competitive arena. 

On October 14 of that year, Nicole Muller, a 30-year-old mother of two, was killed in a shooting at another Cubana club, this one was in Stellenbosch.

READ | From 'BOSS' to 'NmNew 222', court hones in on Modack cellphone data and refuses bail bid

Parolee Donovan Jacobs was also killed in the Stellenbosch Cubana shooting, while a third person was wounded.

In another incident on 4 May, two people were wounded just outside an establishment on Loop Street.

On 17 April, two men were wounded in a shooting in Café Caprice in Camps Bay.

Visser was initially pulled into the broader Modack investigation when he was accused of making a threatening phone call to one of the investigating officers in the early days of the case. 

According to evidence led during his bail application, Cronje was regarded as the hard-drinking muscle in the group and tended to refer to himself as "John Wick" when he was working, after the broody fictional character played by Keanu Reeves. 

The case was supposed to have been transferred to the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for the group to make its first pre-trial appearance. However, this did not happen because there were still outstanding matters to deal with. 

The matter was postponed to 21 April and was expected to be transferred to the High Court on 5 May. 

