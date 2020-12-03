Modise agrees to postpone ATM's motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise agreed to the ATM's request to postpone the party's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This after the ATM brought a court application to force Modise to allow a secret ballot for the motion.

The case will only be heard in early February next year.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has agreed to postpone the ATM's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa pending the Western Cape High Court's decision on the party's application to have the vote on the bill by secret ballot.

The motion was scheduled for Thursday afternoon's sitting.

The ATM filed its court application on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the party and Parliament agreed in chambers to postpone the case to 3 and 4 February next year.

Shortly after the court proceedings, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula wrote to Modise, requesting that the motion be postponed.

"The basis of asking for postponement is that ATM has launched proceedings before the Western Cape High Court under case number 17989 of 2020, wherein ATM seeks the court to review, and set aside the decision by the Speaker to decline a vote by secret ballot," he wrote.

ALSO READ | Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

At the start of Thursday afternoon's plenary, Modise said she had considered the rules and decided to agree to the postponement in light of a similar arrangement in 2017 when one of the several motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma was postponed pending a court ruling on a secret ballot.

"In the current matter, there was also limited time to consult with the [National Assembly] programming committee," she added.

Modise said the committee should deliberate on the case, particularly the effect the postponement would have on blocking a similar motion being brought by another member.

[WATCH]Speaker of Parliament announces her decision to postpone the ATM’s #NoConfidenceMotion in Ramaphosa, pending a ruling from the WC High Court on the secret ballot in February 2021. pic.twitter.com/OmQZLortR6 — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) December 3, 2020

Ready or not

After she spoke, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa said: "The ANC, we were ready for this motion. And I'm certain that even if you bring back on the 25th of December, we'll still be ready."

"Asseblief, not on the 25th, it is my birthday," Modise responded.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party, which will abstain in voting on the motion, was also ready for it.

"We were hoping that our abstinence would make the president's heart stronger," he added.

Other opposition parties also thanked Modise for providing clarity on the matter.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the programming committee should also discuss the practicalities of voting by secret ballot.

"If you're confident in the unity of your organisation, the unity of your public representatives, it can't be difficult to have a secret ballot," he added.

After the ATM lodged the motion in February this year, it also asked Modise that it is voted on by secret ballot.

Modise declined, saying the party did not provide evidence of "a highly charged atmosphere, intimidation of any member or any demonstrable evidence of threats against the lives of members and their families, which may warrant a secret ballot".

She also referred to the constitutional imperative of transparency.

After the motion was scheduled last week, Zungula asked Modise to reconsider. Again she declined, noting the logistics of the hybrid virtual sittings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his court application, Zungula said Modise's decision was "irrational and biased".

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.