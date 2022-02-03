JUST IN | Moegoeng Mogoeng apologises for Israel comments

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has apologised over his comments over South Africa's policy on Israel.

"I, Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, hereby apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through my utterances at the online seminar (webinar) hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020, in which I participated," he said in a statement.

The apology comes after the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has dismissed former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's appeal against the Judicial Conduct Committee's findings that he had involved himself in political controversy over South Africa's policy on Israel.

More to follow.