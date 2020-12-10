Mogoeng prays against any Covid-19 vaccine 'from the devil' to be 'destroyed by fire'

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has prayed against any Covid-19 vaccine " that is of the devil".

He was delivering a keynote address at a thanksgiving ceremony at Tembisa Hospital.

Mogoeng also acknowledged the hard work of health practitioners during the pandemic.

"I lock out any vaccine that is not of you," he said on Thursday, during a closing prayer.

"If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA, any such vaccine, Lord God Almighty, may it be destroyed by fire, in the name of Jesus."

Mogoeng was speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Tembisa Hospital, which was also televised by SABC, in which he thanked healthcare workers for their efforts and selflessness.

He previously said he was unapologetic about being a Christian and would not apologise for prayer.

During his address, he said health practitioners continued to work hard even when there were reports of criminal elements at some facilities.

Mogoeng said:

"Look at this coronavirus, its a crazy thing, [and] you never know when it can strike and yet you are there. I just hope it is a lie that some people are such heartless, corruption practitioners that, when resources were made available to save lives, they saw it as an opportunity to enrich themselves."

He noted the negative impact such reports might have on those who sacrificed their lives every day to help others.

Mogoeng said he believed it was time for the people to stop criticising but find solutions for issues facing the country.

"Who is talking about seeking a solution to that so that the morale of our health professionals does not go down? So, you've done well. You have done very well to embrace this clinical calling for the well-being of any society. You've done very well knowing the kind of danger you are exposing yourself to by staying on during this Covid-19."

Closing in prayer, at the event, he prayed that nurses and doctors should continue to weather the storm of Covid-19 and that they be protected.

Mogoeng also prayed for the revival of the country's economy as well as for leaders, who enriched themselves while excluding the people, to be judged "without delay".

"My God I say it, and [I] will never apologise for praying, judge the evil ones, who want to corrupt this country, and eat alone with their friends. Time for their judgment is now, in the name of Jesus."

