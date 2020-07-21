Mokgoro showing no Covid-19 symptoms as he completes last day of self-quarantine

The North West premier is completing his last day of self-quarantine at home.

He is not showing any symptoms.

The North West has just over 14 000 Covid-19 cases.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is completing his final day of self-quarantine at home on Tuesday and is showing no symptoms of Covid-19, according to his spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi.

"Today is the premier's last day of the 14-day quarantine period. He currently has no symptoms of Covid-19 and is in good health," Ngesi said.

This comes after Mokgoro went into voluntary quarantine at a Johannesburg hospital shortly after testing positive, News24 earlier reported.

"The premier has support staff at the official state residence, so he did not want to expose them. They have all since tested negative and he has returned home. He will test again after the 14-day period," Ngesi said in an earlier report.

Gordon Kegakilwe, the North West Cogta MEC, recently died following a "short and serious illness". He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Contacts

Five North West MECs who were contacts of the premier and Kegakilwe all tested negative for Covid-19.The five MECs were: Health MEC Madoda Sambatha, Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa, Education MEC Wendy Matsemela, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Desbo Mohono.

Figure released on Monday showed that the North West had 14 337 Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths.

A total of 547 patients have been hospitalised in the province. Fifty are in ICU and 77 are on oxygen.