31m ago

add bookmark

Mokgoro showing no Covid-19 symptoms as he completes last day of self-quarantine

Canny Maphanga
North West premier Job Mokgoro.
North West premier Job Mokgoro.
Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty
  • The North West premier is completing his last day of self-quarantine at home.
  • He is not showing any symptoms.
  • The North West has just over 14 000 Covid-19 cases.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is completing his final day of self-quarantine at home on Tuesday and is showing no symptoms of Covid-19, according to his spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi.

"Today is the premier's last day of the 14-day quarantine period. He currently has no symptoms of Covid-19 and is in good health," Ngesi said.

READ | Covid-19: North West premier is back home - 'cleared with no symptoms'

This comes after Mokgoro went into voluntary quarantine at a Johannesburg hospital shortly after testing positive, News24 earlier reported. 

"The premier has support staff at the official state residence, so he did not want to expose them. They have all since tested negative and he has returned home. He will test again after the 14-day period," Ngesi said in an earlier report.

Gordon Kegakilwe, the North West Cogta MEC, recently died following a "short and serious illness". He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Contacts

Five North West MECs who were contacts of the premier and Kegakilwe all tested negative for Covid-19.The five MECs were: Health MEC Madoda Sambatha, Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa, Education MEC Wendy Matsemela, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Desbo Mohono.

READ | North West MECs test negative for Covid-19 after colleague's death

Figure released on Monday showed that the North West had 14 337 Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths.

A total of 547 patients have been hospitalised in the province. Fifty are in ICU and 77 are on oxygen.

Related Links
10 teachers from a North West school test positive for Covid-19
Covid-19: North West records over 10 000 cases, more than half in Bojanala district
Covid-19: North West premier is back home - 'cleared with no symptoms'
Read more on:
job mokgoromahikengcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 536 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 308 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 3419 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

6h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo