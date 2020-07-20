Mokonyane: There seems to be an 'excessive desperation' by Agrizzi to discredit me

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of being insensitive towards her and her family.

Mokonyane says there seems to be an "excessive desperation" by Agrizzi to discredit her and "'destroy the little of what remains" of her character.

She says it is hurtful for Agrizzi to claim that Bosasa paid for her son's burial.

Former evironmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane says allegations made against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi are extremely defamatory and full of contradictions.

Testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday, Mokonyane said: "I find that they [Agrizzi's evidence] smack of hatred, I find that they are very insensitive, I find that there seem to be an act of excessive desperation for the reasons that are better known by Mr Agrizzi to discredit me, destroy the little of what remains of my character, my family, and myself in particular."

Early last year, Agrizzi, who testified before the commission, levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government officials, including Mokonyane.

Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane had received cash payments from the services firm, while it also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of new camera systems.

He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa. He also said Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and alcohol for her family.

During her testimony, Mokonyane said she was "contesting and challenging" Agrizzi for claiming that he was there when she was given cash.

She also said she found it insensitive for Agrizzi to claim that Bosasa had paid the costs for her son's burial.

"He even confused the names as to who has passed on and who has had a drug problem. Precisely because he has other ulterior motives, of which I do not know," she said.

"To claim that Bosasa buried my son and family is so hurting, derogatory and insensitive of Mr Agrizzi.

"In any of my bereavements we uphold our pride [and] cultural practices and one of those is that we bury our own, we take responsibility in line with our customs and our traditions."

Mokonyane: I am here chair, to respond to his continuous contradictions, the affidavit which I also think reflect the abuse of this commission for motives better known to him. #StateCaptureInquiry @TeamNews24 — Jeanette Chabalala (@J_chabalala) July 20, 2020

Mokonyane also told the inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that she and her family had always been under threat, from as far back as the 1980s.

She also added that her family had survived bombings, kidnapping, torture, shootings and poisoning.

She said Agrizzi should "refrain from using the commission in a manner that shows a sense of desperation and destruction of people's characters for motives better known by him".

"I think there is deep hatred from the man," she said.

The hearing continues.