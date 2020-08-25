Mokonyane's birthday bash: Bosasa splashed cash for 174 guests, guesthouse owner confirms to Zondo

A Krugersdorp guesthouse owner told the state capture commission that they hosted former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's 40th birthday celebration in 2003.

He also said the function was organised by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and that Bosasa had paid for it.

Meanwhile, a former Bosasa employee claimed that meat worth R17 000 was ordered for Mokonyane.

A guesthouse owner has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that they hosted former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane's 40th birthday celebration in 2003, contradicting her previous testimony at the commission.

Frederik Hendrik Coetzee, owner of the Victorian Guesthouse in Krugersdorp, confirmed this on Tuesday.

Coetzee told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that the event was organised by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

He also said it was the first high-profile government function hosted by the guesthouse.

He said before the function, Agrizzi asked for a meeting to inquire about hosting a function and also mentioned it would be for the then MEC of Safety and Security in Gauteng – and that Bosasa would pay for it.

Coetzee said initially, they were expecting to cater for 80 guests, and then the number increased to 120. However, on the day of the function, the number rose to 174.

And because the speeches were long, they managed to change the menu slightly and cater for the additional guests.

There was an agreement that Bosasa would provide some beverages, he added.

Coetzee's testimony on Tuesday contradicted that of Mokonyane's, who previously denied that there was a birthday party which was hosted for her and paid for by Bosasa.

Agrizzi had previously testified at the commission that Bosasa had organised a "break a leg" themed 40th birthday party at the Krugersdorp venue, for Mokonyane under the instruction of its CEO Gavin Watson.

In her testimony in July, Mokonyane denied this, saying her birthday party was not held at the Victorian Guesthouse, but was actually held at the Silverstar Hotel in Krugersdorp, and that she had paid for the event herself.

READ | 'I did not personally benefit from Bosasa but the ANC did' - Mokonyane

Earlier on Tuesday, the commission also heard testimony from Bongiwe Dube, a former Bosasa employee, who told Zondo that in 2017, the FoodBoy company called her during the December holidays while the company was closed.

She said she was informed by the company that there was a "big order" of about R17 000 worth of meat.

However, she claimed that when she contacted her senior, Catherine Mathabatha, she was told not to "worry" and that the order was for Mokonyane.

Asked if she knew if the meat was ever delivered to Mokonyane, Dube said: "Obviously it was delivered to her."

Zondo asked: "Why do you say obviously?"

To which Dube replied: "Because if it was ordered, it has to go for delivery."

But the chair, retorted: "But you don't know that, isn't it? Do you know that?"

To which Dube responded, saying: "No."

She said she just assumed it was delivered, but she did not actually see anybody delivering the meat.

READ | Mokonyane: There seems to be an 'excessive desperation by Agrizzi to discredit me'

She also told Zondo that Bosasa staff also ordered cake and arranged snacks for the birthday of former president Jacob Zuma.

She also said the company had previously catered for ANC officials. She said during election campaigns, she saw current ministers Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe at Bosasa's head office in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

Early last year, Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane received cash payments from Bosasa. He said the company also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of a new camera system.

He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa and that she had received gifts, including meat and expensive alcohol, for her family.

However, during her testimony, Mokonyane repeatedly said allegations made against her by Agrizzi, were extremely defamatory and full of contradictions.

READ MORE | Agrizzi is 'full of hatred', Mokonyane tells Zondo inquiry as she denies getting Bosasa cash, gifts

She denied personally receiving gifts from the company.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.