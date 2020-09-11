28m ago

add bookmark

Moloto 'death trap' road users march to Union Buildings, to demand railway

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding that a railway be built along the infamous Moloto road.
Protesters outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding that a railway be built along the infamous Moloto road.
News24/ Alex Mitchley
  • Residents who live along the notorious Moloto road marched to the Union Buildings in Tshwane to demand that the Moloto rail project gets underway.
  • Protesters allege that they have been promised a railway, but that  nothing has been done.
  • The Moloto road is known for the number of deaths that have occurred over the years.

Commuters who must make use of the infamous Moloto road which runs through Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo have marched to the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding that the Moloto rail project get underway.

The Moloto Road, or R573, which goes by many names including the "unholy road" and "death road" is known for its long history of fatal vehicle accidents.

In 2013 the road claimed the lives of 29 people after a bus collided with a stationary bus.

In 2019, six people died after a head-on collision between a bus and a cash-in-transit van.

In November in the same year, two people lost their lives and 36 others were injured when a bus veered off the road and overturned.

READ | Moloto Road: 40 years of broken promises

Following the accident, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said the most effective way to address congestion on the road was the proposed rail solution and that the department of transport was treating the rail corridor project as a priority after a number of false starts.

It was these false starts that prompted communities from Thembisile Hani, Dr JS Moroka, and Elias Motsoaledi municipalities which use the deadly road to march to the Union Buildings on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands.

According to the memorandum, the affected communities are demanding the immediate implementation of the Moloto rail corridor comprising 13 new train stations and taxi routes and ranks.

They have also demanded the completion of an un-tolled dual carriageway from Mable Hall to Moloto.

READ | No tolls planned for R573 Moloto Road

Leading the march, Masango said the Moloto rail was promised as early as 1994.

"Doing my Grade 12 in 2000, this thing [rail project] was still a promise. When I finished my teaching diploma, this thing was still a promise," Masango said.

Fin24 previously reported that the rail corridor got the nod in 2008.

In 2019, IOL reported that the construction of the Moloto rail corridor project was set to start once funding could be secured, but that at the time, no funds had been transferred to the transport departments of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo for the project.

Speaking at the march on Friday, Masango said President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to ensure that the affected communities do not wait another decade before work starts.

Investment

The issue of the railway is not only about the dangerous roads, but also the promise of investment.

Masango said a railway would allow for investment in the poor rural areas that the Moloto road was built along.

"The investors are fearing the killer road."

The protesters have given Ramaphosa seven days to come back with a detailed implementation plan on the promise made by government.

"Our people have been patient for a very long time and they have ran out of patience."

Related Links
Two women killed in Bronkhorstspruit bus crash
DA concerned about delays in Moloto Road upgrades
JUST IN: Moloto Road horror crash claims 6th victim
Read more on:
transportprotestsaccidentsservice delivery
Lottery
4 players bag R91k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2407 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 533 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6088 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2385 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.76
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.82)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(+0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.64)
Gold
1940.90
(-0.14)
Silver
26.73
(-0.32)
Platinum
928.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2302.73
(+1.20)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo