Mom and alleged sex worker charged with selling baby girl

Jenni Evans
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • A mother and a sex worker appeared in court on Monday for allegedly trafficking a baby. 
  • The baby’s father in the Eastern Cape contacted the police after being told the baby had died, and became suspicious. 
  • The baby was found in Kempton Park at premises the NPA alleges were used for sex work. 

Two women have appeared in court for allegedly trafficking a baby, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday. 

According to the NPA, the baby's mother had given birth at her boyfriend’s home in Cala and went to hospital afterwards.

Two days later, she called him to say their baby had died and had already been buried. 

"She failed to show him the grave and that prompted the father to approach the police," said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

The baby’s mother was arrested on Thursday, 22 October.

ALSO READ | Human trafficking ring: Hawks rescue 'sex slaves', arrest five in swoop on three properties

Investigations led police to another woman, who the NPA allege is a sex worker. 

She was arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng, over the weekend and they appeared in court on Monday. 

She is alleged to have bought the baby from the mother for an unknown amount.   

Tyali told News24 they do not know yet why the baby was bought. 

He said the baby was taken to a place of safety and is being cared for.

The woman, from Zimbabwe, also faces a separate charge of being in the country illegally. 

The case was postponed to 2 November for bail information. 

