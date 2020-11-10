36m ago

add bookmark

Mom and son bludgeoned, stabbed to death, man to appear

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jovante and his mother Melvinia Adler were murdered in Worcester on Sunday night.
Jovante and his mother Melvinia Adler were murdered in Worcester on Sunday night.
Facebook, Esselenpark Primêre Skool

A man is expected in court on Tuesday after two people, reportedly a mother and her son, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver.

The murders took place at a house in Roodewal, Worcester.

READ | Relative arrested for allegedly slitting 5-year-old boy's throat, killing child's mom in KwaZulu-Natal

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the arrest of a 44-year-old man following the double murder around 23:15 on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene where they found the two victims, aged 30 and 10, with multiple stab wounds to their bodies and head injuries, she said.

"It is alleged that they were struck with hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver. They died on the scene due to their injuries," Rwexana confirmed.

The suspect is expected in the local Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 identified the woman as Melvinia Adler and her son Jovante. The suspect is thought to be an ex-boyfriend of Adler's.

Esselen Park Primary on its Facebook page confirmed the young pupil’s death.

Accompanied by a photo of the smiling child, the Afrikaans post reads that the school has been "plunged into a state of grief".

"One of our pupils was taken by the cold hand of death last night. Jovante, rest in heavenly peace."

https://web.facebook.com/EsselenparkPrimarySchoolAmptelik/posts/162312092213594

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Cape Town man accused of murdering wife in Marina da Gama abandons bail application
Palesa Madiba murder: lawyer fails to appear, trial postponed
Mpumalanga man who killed girlfriend and hid her body in steel box gets 30 years
Read more on:
western capecrime
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1015 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2364 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 2999 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.47
(-0.74)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.68)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(-0.60)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.72)
Gold
1884.39
(+0.77)
Silver
24.17
(-0.14)
Platinum
870.00
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2475.84
(+0.74)
All Share
57307.49
(+1.63)
Top 40
52684.37
(+1.56)
Financial 15
10949.02
(+7.90)
Industrial 25
81679.06
(+1.37)
Resource 10
51378.06
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

19h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo