Mom arrested for allegedly murdering baby was found praying next to body - report

Nicole McCain
Limpopo police responded to the incident in Tswinganani village in the Tshaulu policing area on Sunday.
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty)
  • The mother of an 11-month-old baby has been arrested for allegedly beating him to death.
  • According to reports, the mother was found praying next to the unconscious child.
  • Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has deployed social workers to the family.

A woman accused of murdering her 11-month-old baby was found praying next to the unconscious child, according to reports.

This is according to Sowetan, which reported that the mother of three allegedly beat her child to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter.

Limpopo police responded to the incident in Tswinganani village in the Tshaulu policing area on Sunday, News24 previously reported.

The 42-year-old woman had allegedly locked herself and the baby in their home and started beating him, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Neighbours heard the baby's cries and rushed to help, but found the door locked.

"After realising that the door was locked, they then broke it and rescued the badly injured baby from the mother," Mojapelo said.

Eyewitnesses told Sowetan the child's face was swollen when they found him, but he had no other visible injuries.

The baby was rushed to a local clinic but was declared dead on arrival, Mojapelo told News24.

The woman appeared in Tshaulu Periodical Court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to 29 June for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has sent a team of social workers to offer psychosocial services to those affected by the murder.

Rakgoale expressed shock at the incident, which took place at the start of Child Protection Week.

Rakgoale said:

The Department of Social Development is saddened by the death of this 11-month-old baby. What is worrying is that the incident happens at a time when we are supposed to be showing love and appreciation to children, our gifts from God.

"Child abuse must come to an end. We urge parents who have problems with their children or in their relationships not to resort to violence, but to approach our social workers for an intervention."

The woman has been arrested on a charge of murder, and police investigations are continuing. The motive for the incident was not clear, Mojapelo said.

