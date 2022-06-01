Mom arrested for allegedly strangling baby to death, poisoning older son

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has been arrested for allegedly strangling her 1-year-old baby to death and poisoning her 9-year-old son.

The 26-year-old Mbazwana mother also tried to kill herself, but was unsuccessful.

She is under police guard in hospital.

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has been arrested in connection with the murder of her two sons, aged 1 and 9.

It is alleged that she used fence wire to strangle the baby, Lwandile Nxumalo, and that she poisoned her 9-year-old son, Siphepholo Mthembu in Bunganeni, Umhlabuyalingana on Monday.

She attempted to poison herself, but survived and is now under police guard in hospital.

Mbazwana police are investigating murder charges.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza is shocked about the incident.

The MEC said:

It is alleged that the mother forced her older son to drink a poisonous substance while a toddler was strangled to death with a fence wire.

"How can a mother resort to taking the life of her children while the Department of Social Development has availed a number of options to ensure that children get protected?

"We are taken aback by the brutal killing of innocent children. We would have preferred that the mother was able to share her challenges with social workers so that they can help her and her children.

"We are in so much pain for losing such innocent souls like this. There is no justification whatsoever for the mother's act to kill her children like this," she added.

The murders come as the country observes National Child Protection Week from 29 May to 5 June.

In an unrelated incident, a 13-year-old was beheaded and partially burnt in Mtanenkosi, Mbazwana on Sunday.

One person, aged 29, has been arrested in connection with the incident.





