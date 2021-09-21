Mom burnt in front of Benoni creche recovering well, daughter receiving counselling

A mother, attacked in an alleged domestic dispute, is recovering well.

The incident occurred last week outside a Benoni pre-school.

The mother's minor child is said to be in a safe place, looked after by loved ones.

The woman, who sustained burn injuries when her partner set her car alight in front of a Benoni creche, is said to be recovering well.



According to the owner of the pre-school, where the incident happened, the woman is still in hospital.

The woman is, however, doing well and on her way to recovery.

"Her condition is gradually improving. I think it's going well," said the pre-school owner on Tuesday.

News24 previously reported that the mother suffered burn wounds in an alleged domestic dispute outside the Benoni pre-school.



The mother had just dropped off her four-year-old daughter when a man, believed to be her boyfriend, approached the car and smashed the driver's window.

At the time, the mother was with another woman, said to be her cousin, and they fled from the car towards the pre-school.



Video footage, seen by News24, shows the man going to his car, grabbing something inside it before heading to the victim's vehicle. The man is then seen motioning towards the vehicle, with the item in his hand.



In an apparent attempt to stop the man, the woman heads back to her car. Moments later, the car bursts into flames, and the woman, who is now standing near her vehicle, catches alight, News24 reported.



WATCH | 'I found the mommy badly burnt' - school owner recalls horror of fiery 'domestic dispute'



The pre-school owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the child had not yet returned school, but was in the "safe care" of a loved one.



The daughter is receiving counselling and she is in a safe place with her loved ones.

"We have taken toys and presents to her, so she is doing fine. I think she knows what happened to her mother, but I am glad that she is receiving counselling," she added.



Gauteng police previously stated that the man, 40, was under police guard in a hospital and had been charged with attempted murder as well as an additional charge of malicious damage to property.



Police said his case was heard in court in absentia.