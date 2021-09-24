Mom burnt outside Benoni pre-school dies in hospital

A 27-year-old mother, who was allegedly set alight by her boyfriend outside a Benoni creche on 13 September, has died.

Her 40-year-old boyfriend also suffered burn wounds and is in hospital under police guard.

The police have now changed the attempted murder charge to murder.

A Gauteng mother who was rushed to hospital after her car was set alight during an attack outside a Benoni crèche on 13 September, allegedly by a man believed to be her boyfriend, has died.



Gauteng police confirmed the 27-year-old succumbed to her wounds on Thursday.

The woman had just dropped off her four-year-old child at the pre-school when the man allegedly approached her car and smashed the driver's window.

During the attack, the woman and a passenger fled from the car towards the pre-school.

In video footage seen by News24, the man is seen returning to his car, grabbing something inside it before heading to the victim's vehicle.

The man is then seen motioning towards the vehicle with the item in his hand.

In an apparent attempt to stop him, the woman heads back to her car.

Moments later, the car bursts into flames and the woman, who was now standing near her vehicle, is set on fire.

The man then gets into the burning vehicle before jumping out.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the 40-year-old was in hospital under police guard after sustaining burn wounds.

On Friday, Kweza told News24 an attempted murder charge against the man had now been changed to murder.

"I can confirm that she has since passed away in hospital yesterday. We are now charging the suspect with murder. The suspect is still under police guard in hospital."

The owner of the pre-school previously said the child of the now-deceased woman was in the care of a loved one.

An additional charge of malicious damage to property would be added after the woman's car was burnt beyond (repair), said Kweza.