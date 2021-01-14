Mom dead, toddler injured after being run over while husband changed tyre on N2 highway

A woman was killed and her two-year-old child was seriously injured in a collision after the family stopped to change a tyre in the southbound lane of the N2, in the vicinity of the eMdloti off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene after receiving multiple calls from passing motorists reporting a collision.

On arrival, paramedics from a private ambulance service stabilised the seriously injured girl. Her mother was found lying on the highway approximately 40 metres from the point of impact.

According to the deceased's husband, they were forced to stop in the third lane because the Jeep Grand Cherokee they were travelling in had a puncture.

They got out of the vehicle and he was in the process of removing the spare tyre when a Land Rover collided with his vehicle before running over his wife and child.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the occupants of the Land Rover were not injured.