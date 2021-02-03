Mom denies telling social worker she couldn't remember in whose care she'd left murdered son

Davedine Lucas allegedly told a social worker she couldn't remember in whose care she had left her one-year-old son.

Orderick Lucas was later found dead in a stormwater drain.

His mother denies that she didn’t know where her child was.

Murdered Orderick Lucas' mother told a social worker that she couldn't remember in whose care she had left him, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

But Davedine Lucas vehemently denied this.

"How could I say that I didn't know where my child was?" she asked defence advocate Susan Kuun.

When Kuun pointed out that it was contained in the social worker's report, she responded curtly: "Not true."

Her friend Mevin Volkwyn is on trial for the murder of Davedine's one-year-old son. The two were friends and used to use drugs together.

She did not have custody of any of her children at the time of the toddler's killing. Orderick and her twin sons were under the guardianship of Davedine's mother, Cornelia Scheepers, while her eldest daughter lived with her paternal family.

Volkwyn, through his attorney, claimed that following Orderick's disappearance, word on the street was that she had "once again misplaced [her] baby".

On her third day on the witness stand, she confirmed the defence's allegation that she would sometimes blow mandrax in Orderick's face, claiming "it will help him go to sleep".

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | 'I gave him back to his mother' - alleged child killer pleads not guilty to murder of Orderick Lucas https://t.co/xSbDU0FAwN — News24 (@News24) February 1, 2021

The little boy's medical history was entered into the record on Tuesday, which included malnutrition, ulcers on his genitals and mouth and septic sores.

Davedine claimed she had found out that her son's teeth had been extracted with a pair of pliers when she had asked and paid Volkwyn to take him to the clinic to have a loose tooth seen to.

He, however, denies this, claiming through Kuun that she had told him there had been an "accident" with a plate which knocked his little teeth loose. Davedine dismissed this as untrue.

Eventually, Orderick suffering a broken arm resulted in her losing custody of her children.

According to Davedine, Volkwyn had sent her to buy tik and mandrax and she had left Orderick with him.

When she returned, she said she noticed "something wasn't right" with her son's arm.

She said she had taken him to the local hospital to be checked, but medical records showed she had arrived and reported a fever, diarrhoea and dehydration.

The doctor had noted that his arm was broken in a non-accidental manner and social services were informed.

Kuun put it to Davedine that she was blaming all the incidents on Volkwyn, but that it was more plausible that she had broken his arm and that his teeth had been knocked out while he was in her care.

"It's not true," she responded.

When asked why when the investigation against her was underway she didn't tell the social workers of her suspicions of Volkwyn, she said she had been "a little afraid" because she "loved Mel very much".

Supplied

Volkwyn has pleaded not guilty to Orderick's murder.

The toddler had gone missing on 24 March 2019. His body was found on 2 April when a group of children had tried to retrieve their ball from a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, near his grandmother's home.

Davedine said she had left her son with a friend. Volkwyn had gone to fetch the little boy and claimed to have returned him to his mother.

She denies getting Orderick back from Volkwyn, or giving him permission to retrieve him from the friend she had left him with.

He had, according to her, told her that he had taken him back to Scheepers on the Monday.

Orderick was only reported missing the Thursday when Davedine arrived at her mother's house and found that he was not there.

Kuun said, that according to Volkwyn, he had taken Orderick from the friend's house as she had asked him to look after her son.

In his plea explanation, he said he had given the child back to his mother.

The trial continues on Thursday.

